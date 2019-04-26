IPL 2019: One brave change Mumbai Indians should make against Chennai Super Kings

Yuvraj Singh - (Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.com)

Mumbai Indians will face off against Chennai Super Kings for a blockbuster clash at Chepauk in what promises to be an intriguing encounter between two of the most famous IPL franchises. It is never easy to beat a team like CSK and it is even tougher to beat them at Chepauk which is their fortress. Rohit Sharma's men did manage to beat CSK in the reverse fixture, but it will be an entirely different ball game in Chennai.

MS Dhoni's men are yet are to lose a single match at home this season, whereas MI lost their last match against Rajasthan Royals and they need a win against CSK to increase the gap between them and other contenders for the top four.

To give themselves a fair chance of beating CSK, the visitors will need to get their starting XI spot on. They can't shy away from making big decisions and one of those can be to drop Suryakumar Yadav. The right-handed batsman was brilliant last season as he scored 512 runs.

He has struggled for form this season, managing to score runs at an underwhelming average of 24.30. The team management can replace Suryakumar Yadav with Yuvraj Singh. The Punjab superstar showed glimpses of his class in the first match of the campaign when he scored a fifty against Delhi Capitals. He failed to continue this form as he struggled for consistency before he lost his place in the team.

The left-handed batsman has the ability to move the game forward in the middle overs as he can come up with the big hits. His experience can prove to be the X-factor needed to beat a strong team like CSK. The legendary batsman is no longer a force he used to be but he has shown in this IPL that he can turn back the clock to recall the vintage Yuvraj.

