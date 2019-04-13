IPL 2019: One brave change RCB could make for today's game against Kings XI Punjab

13 Apr 2019

Washington Sundar - ( Image Courtesy:BCCI/IPLT20.com )

Royals Challengers will walk into today's match hoping for a turnaround. They are also in a line for an unwanted record. If RCB loses today, they will become the first team to lose all the games of an IPL season. The franchise is already having some dubious record in the IPL. Today's game will be played against Punjab at Mohali.

On the other hand KXIP are coming after a thriller against Mumbai Indians. They almost had the game under their control for the first 30 overs until the time when Pollard came and brought a victory to MI.

King XI Punjab are confident despite losing to Mumbai as they are having a decent outing in the season. The former Indian opener K L Rahul has been a big booster for them.

Royal Challengers made so many changes in the last game, which is one of the reasons for their downfall. Also, RCB bowlers are having a below par series. Dale Steyn has been announced as a replacement for injured Nathan Coulter-Nile and his return is expected to boost RCB's bowling department. He might play instead of New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee.

One brave change from the franchise, could be made for today's game. They can bring Washington Sundar instead of Pawan Negi. Sundar has been on the bench since the start of the season..

The left-hander can contribute with the bat too. He could be effective against Chris Gayle who has a slight weakness against off spinners which we had seen even in past IPL seasons. Dhoni used to counter him using Ashwin which was successful. If Sundar brings early success during the power play overs, then RCB can expose Punjab's fragile middle order. This could be a master move if RCB are willing to start the Indian off spinner.

