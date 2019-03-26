×
IPL 2019: One change which each team needs to make before their second game

Shreyas
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
958   //    26 Mar 2019, 16:36 IST

The teams have to make few changes before they start their second matches. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)
The teams have to make few changes before they start their second matches. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

The first set of games have been played by each side and the start to the 12th edition of the tournament has been quite thrilling and the stage has been set for an exciting and long road ahead for the teams.

The opener between CSK and RCB was the most anticipated game this season but it proved to be a dull encounter due to the extreme nature of the Chennai pitch where even Suresh Raina turned the ball a mile. CSK picked their XI well and bundled out RCB for 70 and took their time before chasing down the total.

KKR vs SRH was a welcome relief from the opener as it was a high scoring encounter where KKR made a strong comeback towards the end to win the match. David Warner scored a classy 85 but an Andre Russell special meant that KKR chased down 182 with relative ease.

MI vs DC held some surprises but DC continued their impressive run against Mumbai as they won by 37 runs due to Rishabh Pant's blitzkrieg and some support from Colin Ingram. Yuvraj Singh's 53 went in vain as Mumbai scored 176 chasing a target of 214.

RR vs KXIP was a match capped with controversy over Ashwin's decision to 'mankad' Jos Buttler. Punjab posted a formidable total of 183 but Buttler took the game away from the Punjab bowlers before Ashwin pulled things back and eventually, RR fell 14 runs short.

With different teams in different kinds of form, they need to make changes to their side both tactically as well as with respect to their playing XIs.

Let's take a look one change which each team should make, tactically or to their XIs ahead of their second games.

Chennai Super Kings - Use Shardul Thakur more than Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh was exceptional in the first game (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)
Harbhajan Singh was exceptional in the first game (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

Harbhajan Singh proved that he had not lost his skills despite his inactivity in the last year and looked fresh and used the pitch very well. Though his performance deserves high praise, he must certainly not be used as extensively as was the case in the first match. The Delhi pitch supports wrist-spinners better as they don't always have to rely on the surface for return. It'll certainly support the fast bowlers better and CSK must certainly use Shardul Thakur more this game.

CSK lack genuine pace in their fast bowling lineup as DJ Bravo, Deepak Chahar, and Mohit Sharma aren't very quick and it's Shardul Thakur who can generate something off the wicket and provide them a wicket-taking option towards the death. With that being the case, Bhajji's overs must be rationed and Thakur must be utilized to the fullest.

Delhi Capitals - Play Sandeep Lamichchane instead of Keemo Paul

Lamichchane can thrive on the Delhi track. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)
Lamichchane can thrive on the Delhi track. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

The Delhi Capitals made the right choice in leaving out Sandeep Lamichchane, the exciting leg-spinner from Nepal for the first match. They must duly bring him for their home game against CSK as this track will suit him very well. He has picked up 5 wickets in 3 matches and all of them have come at the Feroz Shah Kotla. He troubled the CSK batsmen the last time they made the visit and lost the match. If he opens with the new ball, he can rattle the CSK batsmen and give the side an edge.

They have enough batting stability as Rahul Tewatia and Axar Patel are decent batsmen at No. 6 and No. 7 while Kagiso Rabada too is a handy batsman. While the extra pacer helped at the Wankhede, Lamichchane should play against CSK.

Shreyas
ANALYST
'Clear your front foot and hit that one for a six'
