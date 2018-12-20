IPL 2019: One expensive signing from each team who might not be included in the playing XI

Sujith Mohan

IPL 2019 Auction

The IPL auction at Jaipur was full of surprises. A total of 60 players were picked by the franchises for the 2019 campaign. Chennai Super Kings were pretty quiet throughout the auction as they made only a couple of signings.

On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, and Royal Challengers Bangalore were the busiest of teams at the auction.

Jaydev Unadkat got the highest bid among domestic players alongside uncapped Tamil Nadu spinner Varun Chakravarthy. It was an eventful evening as some of the little-known Indian teenagers grabbed a lot of attention.

Youngsters like Prabh Simran Singh, Prayas Ray Barman, and Shivan Dubey went for a lot of money. Though most of the players deserved their huge price tag, a few of them did not.

Also, some of the most prominent international players went unsold at the auction. Brendon McCullum, Luke Ronchi, Hashim Amla, Chris Woakes, and Corey Anderson did not receive a single bid.

Most expensive buys at the 2019 auction:

Jaydev Unadkat - INR 8.4 Crore

Varun Chakravarthy - INR 8.4 Crore

Sam Curran - INR 7.2 Crore

Colin Ingram - INR 6.4 Crore

Without much ado, let's take a look at the one expensive signing from each franchise who do not deserve a place in the playing XI.

Delhi Capitals: Colin Ingram

Glamorgan v Surrey - Vitality Blast

Colin Ingram became the second most expensive overseas player at the 2019 IPL auction. Ingram attracted a lot of attention from various franchises and Delhi Capitals dug in deep to sign the 33-year-old.

He has been phenomenal for Glamorgan over the years and extremely consistent. However, Delhi has an abundance of overseas talents with the likes of Chris Morris, Colin Munro, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, and Sandeep Lamichhane, and Ingram might have to wait for his opportunity in the tournament.

Rajasthan Royals: Varun Aaron

Royals paid INR 2.4 Crore for the injury-prone seamer in the 2019 IPL auction. He has played 10 games in a season only once and was hugely inconsistent. In his 42 IPL games, Varun Aaron has picked up only 38 wickets and went for almost 9 runs per over. Though he has found some form in the recent weeks, he is a risky buy for RR.

