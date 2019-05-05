IPL 2019: One Indian player from each team who might be released before next season

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.52K // 05 May 2019, 09:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Image Courtesy: iplt20.com/BCCI

We are reaching the business end of the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League and like every year, we have had brilliant entertainment, drama, and excitement. With the group stage ending on Sunday, its that time we review every franchise's year and in this slideshow, we single out one player from each team who should be released into the auctions next year.

IPL is one of the biggest spectacles in world cricket and some of the world's greatest players feature in this extravaganza and for that, they are paid handsomely but some players, unfortunately, can't live to the franchise's expectation.

Many players over the years have faced the ruthlessness shown by every team in team selection and have been dropped after just one season. Take Yuvraj Singh for example, he has featured in almost every franchise but still, he hasn't been a mainstay in any team.

One of the things that makes IPL so competitive is the fact that team management don't care about a player's reputation, if you are not performing well, unfortunately, you will be dropped. So, without further ado, here is the one player from every team who should be released into the auctions.

#8 Royal Challengers Banglore - Mohammed Siraj

Image Courtesy: iplt20.com/BCCI

All right then, let's talk about the team who seems to have the most problems when it comes to team combinations and performance. Like every other year, this year also RCB's downfall has been due to the lack of bowling options they have at their disposal.

Barring Dale Steyn who played only a couple of matches, Yuzvendra Chahal and sometimes Navdeep Saini, their whole bowling department looks all over the place. One bowler who has had maybe his worst ever IPL is Mohammed Siraj. In his 9 matches, he has picked up only 7 wickets and his economy rate is almost touching 10.

Since Siraj joined RCB, he hasn't been consistent enough and playing at the kind of track that Chinnaswamy offers, it is going to get any better for him, so Virat Kohli should be contemplating his release next year.

#7 Rajasthan Royals - Jaydev Unadkat

Image Courtesy: iplt20.com/BCCI

Advertisement

Another Indian fast bowler who went for big bucks in the auction was Jaydev Unadkat and he has been nothing less than underwhelming. RR picked him after his impressive showing with the Rising Pune Super Giant but in the Pink City, Unadkat has been poor.

This year, he played 11 matches, took 10 wickets but his economy rate was almost touching 11, which is just not good enough. Unadkat has become predictable over the years as he seems to have only two deliveries up his sleeve, the stock ball and the slower ball.

Its time RR look to someone else for their fast bowling department and release Unadkat.

1 / 4 NEXT