IPL 2019: One overseas player from each team who has disappointed the most

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 833 // 04 May 2019, 07:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Shane Watson has had an average IPL thus far (Image Courtesy: iplt20.com/BCCI)

The 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League is reaching its business end and by now, we tend to know how every player has faired for their respective franchises. This edition like any other has been full of drama, excitement, and entertainment.

One reason why the IPL is the biggest T20 League in the world is because best players from all around the world come to India and showcase their skills over the two month period and in that period, they become one of our own.

Some foreign players become mainstays in some franchises like Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard, just to name a few, while many change their franchises almost every year.

Like every season, this year also we have seen some foreigners who went for big bucks in the auction struggle to get going and in this slideshow, we take a look at one overseas player from every team who has struggled.

#8 Royal Challengers Banglore - Shimron Hetmyer

(Image Courtesy: iplt20.com/BCCI)

When RCB bought Shimron Hetmyer in the auction, many RCB fans thought that their long problem of not having a good enough middle order will be sorted but that didn't pan out very well as the hard hitting West Indian has struggled to get going in this year's IPL.

In his four IPL innings, Hetmyer has scored just 15 runs at an average of 3.75 and a strike rate of 58. The young West Indian was soon dropped by Virat Kohli and he has not featured since in the red and black.

Hetmyer came in with a reputation of being a big hitter and we saw him do that when he toured India with the West Indies, but such has been the fate of RCB this year that nothing seems to work for them.

#7 Rajasthan Royals - Ben Stokes

(Image Courtesy: iplt20.com/BCCI)

Advertisement

Another player who was bought for big bucks by RR and hasn't even come close to justifying his price tag is Ben Stokes. The Englishman has been more than disappointing this year and he may even be released into the auctions next year.

Stokes has had an IPL to forget, especially with the bat as he has scored just 123 runs in his 9 innings, averaging just 13. His form with the ball has also been pretty poor as he has taken just 6 wickets from the 9 matches.

Stokes as already left RR for international duty and they seem to have more balance in the team without the Englishman.

1 / 4 NEXT