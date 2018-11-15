IPL 2019: One player each franchise should not have released or traded

Starc released by KKR for IPL 2019

The 12th edition of the Indian Premier League is only a few months away and the franchises are extremely busy in their preparation for the new campaign.

Franchises were allowed to release or trade players during the transfer window and we have witnessed some excellent transfer business in the past few weeks. Shikhar Dhawan’s move to Delhi Daredevils highlighted the transfer window.

The 2019 IPL transfer window slams shut on Thursday and IPL franchises have submitted the final list of players they wanted to retain for the 12 edition of the tournament.

Chennai Super Kings retained the core of the title-winning squad and only released Mark Wood, along with two uncapped players. Other prominent players who are released from their respective squad includes Mustafizur Rahman, Mitchell Starc, Axar Patel, Yuvraj Singh, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, and many more.

On that note, let’s take a look at One player each franchise should not have released or traded for the 2019 campaign.

#8 Delhi Daredevils: Shahbaz Nadeem (traded)

Shahbaz Nadeem in action for Delhi Daredevils

One of the underrated players in Indian cricket, Nadeem was phenomenal for Jharkhand in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy. With 24 wickets in just nine games, he finished as the top wicket-taker in the tournament.

He was also good for India B in the 2018 Deodhar Trophy. With an economy rate of just 7.36 in 61 IPL games, Nadeem was underutilized in the past few seasons.

#7 Kings XI Punjab: Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch released by Kings XI Punjab

In a really surprising turn of events, Kings XI Punjab has released the current Australian skipper for IPL 2019. Finch is currently ranked No.2 in ICC T20I Players rankings and also the second highest run-getter in this format in 2018.

Though he struggled for Punjab in IPL 2018, he was phenomenal for Surrey in the Vitality T20 Blast 2018. In 13 T20I games for Australia in 2018, Finch has scored 469 runs at an average of 52.11 and a strike rate of 190.

