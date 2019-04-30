IPL 2019: One player from each side who has disappointed the most

The 12th edition of the Indian Premier League has lived up to everyone's expectations and has provided the fans with tons of entertainment. Over the last five weeks, we have witnessed an insane number of great batting and bowling displays alongside plenty of nail-biting finishes.

Besides giving us plenty of memorable moments, IPL 2019 has also had a lot of moments we don't want to remember. Some of there are R Ashwin 'mankading' Jos Buttler, below par standard of umpiring and dropped catches.

Till date, only the Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals have confirmed their place in the playoffs. Even as the last week of the league stage matches has commenced, six teams are still in contention for the two remaining spots for the playoffs.

While players like Hardik Pandya, Andree Russell, David Warner and many more have proved to be match winners for their franchise, a lot of marquee players have disappointed us too with their performances this season. Let us take a look at a player from each team who has been disappointing in IPL 2019.

#1 Rajasthan Royals - Ben Stokes

One of the best all-rounders of the modern era, Ben Stokes has yet again failed to deliver in the IPL. Stokes played a major role in the success of Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017 when they made the finals. In the 2017 season, Stokes played 12 matches and scored 316 runs and also took 12 crucial wickets. He was awarded the MVP of the season award and was worthy of the 14.5 crore paycheque.

Ever since his ban, Stokes has not been the same player in limited overs cricket. His performance both with the bat and the ball have seen a drastic dip. For instance, in the last 2 years, Stokes has played 22 IPL games in which he has scored only 319 runs at a strike rate of 120. Moreover, his performance with the ball has been disappointing too as he has picked only 14 wickets at an economy of 9 runs per over.

Stokes has already left for England owing to his international commitments. Stokes did not have a great season this time around either as he only managed to score 123 runs and take 6 wickets in the 9 games he played for the Rajasthan Royals.

