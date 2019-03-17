×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: One player from each team who can be used as a floater 

Ayuj Aryan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
490   //    17 Mar 2019, 09:53 IST

Image result for csk v rcb

The IPL 2019 is set to begin on 23rd March 2019. The toughest T20 league in the world will see the eight teams battling it out for the prestigious title. Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will play the opening match of the tournament.

Every team is set and ready to make its presence felt. The auctions were held on December 18 to give the teams a chance to fix the problems in their squads. CSK had the least work to do, as they had retained 23 of their players.

Every team has got flexibility, and good bench strength. It would be no surprise if many of the talented players do not even get to play a match. Every team has some players, who would be expected to come out of their comfort zone, and perform when and where the team wants them to. Such floaters always play a key role in the IPL and the case will be no different this season as well.

Let us take a look at one such player from each team, who can play in this crucial floater position.

#1 Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings)

Image result for dhoni ipl

Over the years, we all have seen the multiple dimensions of 'Captain Cool'. MS Dhoni has shown the ability to control the pressure situations and build an innings. At the same time, he has established himself as a great aggressor and a finisher as well.

Therefore, it would be no surprise if CSK use him as a floater. Seeing the kind of depth that the CSK 's batting unit has, Mahi might find it difficult to promote himself up the order and might be seen in the role of a finisher. However, if the team loses early wickets, it would be pointless to send anyone other than Dhoni at No.4.

The main reason for this can be understood from the first ODI between India and Australia in Sydney. After India lost 3 wickets for a mere 4 runs, it was Dhoni, who absorbed the pressure and built a partnership with Rohit Sharma. Anyone else at that spot might have meant the loss of 4th wicket soon. Thus, Dhoni can be rotated as per the situation of the team.




1 / 8 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore MS Dhoni Ashton Turner T20 IPL 2019 Teams & Squads
IPL 2019: A Look Into Each Team's Ace Player
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: One Indian stalwart from each team who can be instrumental
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: One veteran who can be the impact player for each team
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Who is  the most important player from each team ? 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Highest paid player from each of the 8 teams
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Best uncapped player from each team
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Predicting the opening combination for each team
RELATED STORY
IPL History: One best match of each season from 2008-2011
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: One match-winner in each side
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: One potential game-changer in each team
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us