IPL 2019: One player from each team who can be used as a floater 

The IPL 2019 is set to begin on 23rd March 2019. The toughest T20 league in the world will see the eight teams battling it out for the prestigious title. Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will play the opening match of the tournament.

Every team is set and ready to make its presence felt. The auctions were held on December 18 to give the teams a chance to fix the problems in their squads. CSK had the least work to do, as they had retained 23 of their players.

Every team has got flexibility, and good bench strength. It would be no surprise if many of the talented players do not even get to play a match. Every team has some players, who would be expected to come out of their comfort zone, and perform when and where the team wants them to. Such floaters always play a key role in the IPL and the case will be no different this season as well.

Let us take a look at one such player from each team, who can play in this crucial floater position.

#1 Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings)

Over the years, we all have seen the multiple dimensions of 'Captain Cool'. MS Dhoni has shown the ability to control the pressure situations and build an innings. At the same time, he has established himself as a great aggressor and a finisher as well.

Therefore, it would be no surprise if CSK use him as a floater. Seeing the kind of depth that the CSK 's batting unit has, Mahi might find it difficult to promote himself up the order and might be seen in the role of a finisher. However, if the team loses early wickets, it would be pointless to send anyone other than Dhoni at No.4.

The main reason for this can be understood from the first ODI between India and Australia in Sydney. After India lost 3 wickets for a mere 4 runs, it was Dhoni, who absorbed the pressure and built a partnership with Rohit Sharma. Anyone else at that spot might have meant the loss of 4th wicket soon. Thus, Dhoni can be rotated as per the situation of the team.