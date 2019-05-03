IPL 2019: One player from each team who has impressed the most

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.32K // 03 May 2019, 12:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

MS Dhoni has been at his best this year (Image Courtesy: iplt20.com/BCCI)

The 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League is reaching towards its business end and by now, we tend to know how every player has featured for their respective franchises and in this slideshow, we take a look at the one player who has impressed the most from every team.

The beauty of IPL is that there are 8 different grounds on which cricket is played and every ground has different pitches and conditions to offer. So, by the time we reach the playoffs, batsmen get to bat and bowlers get to bowl on every kind of deck.

Once again this year, we have seen West Indians take the IPL by fire and wrist spinners have been ruling the show as far as bowling is concerned. The openers are ruling the top scorers' chart.

Currently, three teams have qualified into the playoffs, namely Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Mumbai Indians, while the fight for the remaining place is heating up and that pressure will only provide us with more entertainment.

Talking about entertainment, let's take a look at the players who have impressed the most for their respective franchises this year.

#8 Royal Challengers Banglore - AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers (Image Courtesy: iplt20.com/BCCI)

All right, before even reading the RCB column, you would have guessed that only two players will make it to this list and one of them is AB de Villiers. AB has been so good that people all around the world, especially South African cricket fans are requesting him to play the ICC World Cup 2019, but that's not going to happen.

So, coming to his performances in the red and black, the veteran South African has scored a total of 441 runs in his 12 innings at an average of 49. His strike rate has also been impressive with 155. He has scored a total of 5 fifties, which is joint second with KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan.

All in all, this year again de Villiers has shown why he is considered one of the very best white ball players of this generation.

Advertisement

#7 Rajasthan Royals - Shreyas Gopal

Shreyas Gopal (Image Courtesy: iplt20.com/BCCI)

As stated above, pitches play a huge role in a player's performance and at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur, the ball seems to grip and turn, and it is no surprise to see a wrist spinner be the best player of RR. Shreyas Gopal had an average year last season but this year, he has stepped up a notch.

Gopal has that uncanny ability to pick up important wickets and by important wickets, I mean the best batsmen in the opposing team. He has picked up both AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli out twice this year and those two are one of the best IPL has to offer. Gopal has picked up a total of 18 wickets at an average of 18.11.

If Gopal keeps up his performances in the domestic circuit, it wouldn't be long and we see him making his India debut.

1 / 4 NEXT