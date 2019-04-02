IPL 2019: One player from each team who should be dropped

MS Dhoni, Photo Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI

We are into week two of IPL 2019 as games are coming thick and fast. With three wins in three games, Chennai Super Kings are sitting on the top of the points table. Kings XI Punjab are second with three wins in four games.

With two wins, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Delhi Capitals are third, fourth, and fifth respectively. Mumbai Indians are struggling this season with just a solitary win in three games. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals are winless so far in IPL 2019.

Surprisingly, Indian stars like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, KL Rahul, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have had a quiet tournament so far. On the other hand, overseas stars like David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, and Andre Russell are off to a blistering start this season.

On that note, let’s take a look at one player who should be dropped from each team.

#8 Delhi Capitals - Hanuma Vihari

Hanuma Vihari at No.6 is not a great option for Delhi Capitals. He is not a good T20 player and hasn't scored a lot of runs in this format. He had a poor Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament just before IPL and looked out of sorts in his two outings for Delhi Capitals. Delhi could instead try Manjot Kalra or Axar Patel or one of the overseas batsmen (Colin Munro or Sherfane Rutherford).

#7 Rajasthan Royals - Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat, Photo Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI

It surprised a lot of people when Rajasthan Royals paid a lot of money to sigh Unadkat for IPL 2019, despite his mediocre IPL 2018. To justify the thought of most fans, Unadkat has picked up just two wickets in his three outings this season and conceded a lot of runs at 12.40 per over. He has been picked easily by batsmen and does not deserve a place in the XI. Varun Aaron could be an option for Ajinkya Rahane.

