IPL 2019: Players from each team who will miss matches due to national duties or injury

Shreyas FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.16K // 21 Mar 2019, 13:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of this season with an injury

Cricket is a game of uncertainties and with this comes a lot of injuries. Likewise, the IPL has seen many injuries and replacement players coming in and this adds to the drama in the league. Teams also prepare in advance by buying backup players in the auction and also try to keep the fitness levels of players high.

Players can also miss part of the league due to personal issues or due to their country's international schedule which may clash with the IPL dates. This season too, many players will leave during the business end of the tournament due to the ICC Cricket World Cup looming ahead and starting three weeks after the IPL.

On that note, let's take a look at the list of players from each team who will miss matches this season due to the World Cup, international schedule or due to injury.

Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings have been struck by an injury ahead of this season and also, three of their overseas players are most likely to leave for their respective World Cup squads.

Lungi Ngidi was pivotal in CSK winning the trophy last season. The Proteas pacer was on top form ahead of this season but sustained a Grade 2 muscle strain which will rule him out of this season.

David Willey will also leave midway through the tournament. It remains to be seen if CSK will use this talented all-rounder who's equally skilled with both bat and ball. His departure won't affect the side much as they have players like Dwayne Bravo and Mitchell Santner

Imran Tahir is a key part of the Proteas campaign and is a constant source of energy even for the Super Kings. He will provide an X-factor with his bowling but CSK have a good spin bowling arsenal to cover up for him.

Faf Du Plessis, the South Africa captain proved his worth when he played a crucial role in Qualifier 1 in taking CSK to the finals. He's a very experienced batsman but isn't expected to feature in the playing XI too much for CSK because the team already has a set balance.

Advertisement

CSK haven't announced a replacement for Ngidi, it's evident that his services will surely be missed and this may have an adverse impact on CSK's fortunes.

Delhi Capitals

Kagiso Rabada

The Delhi Capitals have smartly assembled a squad filled with players who will mostly stay for the entire tournament. Their young and budding squad also have no injuries and will look for a fresh start this season.

Kagiso Rabada will be their only casualty but it will rob them of genuine pace and bounce and the experience of a world-class bowler. Rabada hasn't had much success in the IPL so far but he'll hope to make maximum impact in the duration he stays for this season.

Chris Morris is another Proteas player but he's most likely not to make the squad and even an outside chance is unlikely hence the Capitals have a lot of green lights as far as injury and players are concerned.

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement