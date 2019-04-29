IPL 2019: Playoffs qualification scenarios for all the remaining six teams

KKR and MI are the front runners for the two remaining spots in the playoffs. (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com)

The ongoing season of the Indian Premier League is reaching towards the culmination of the league stage matches. The league has seen all teams play at least 12 of their matches and the playoff picture is becoming clearer after every game.

The name and apparel change seems to have worked for the Delhi based franchise as they are currently sitting at the top of the points table with 16 points followed by the ever consistent Chennai Super Kings who also have 16 points. Both these teams have already qualified for the playoffs. Mumbai Indians are 3rd on the table with 14 points. SRH is 4th on the table with 10 points.

The lower half of the points table is quite competitive as KXIP, RR, KKR all are placed with 10 points each followed by RCB who have 8 points.

With only 10 matches left in the group stage of this years IPL, let's take a look at the qualification scenarios of the 6 teams which are going to battle it out for the remaining two spots.

#1 Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com)

After their dreadful bowling effort against KKR, Mumbai Indians need to regroup as they still need to win one more game of their remaining two to qualify for the playoffs. In their remaining two encounters MI are set to take on SRH and KKR.

Moreover, victories in both the upcoming matches will not only ensure a playoff spot for MI but may also help them finish in the top two because of their superior net run rate.

#2 SunRisers Hyderabad

Warner has been exceptional for SRH this season and has scored 7 fifties this season (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com)

The 2018 runners up are having a tough season this time around as they have just 5 wins from 11 games. SunRisers who are currenlty placed 4th on the points table need to win all of their remaining 3 encounters inorder to directly qualify for the playoffs.

The Hyderabad based franchise could even do with two wins thanks to their net run rate (+0.56) if a couple of other results go in their favour. With Jonny Bairstow having already left and David Warner set to play his last game of the season tomorrow, the road ahead for SRH is tougher than it seems.

