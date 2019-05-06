IPL 2019: The points table this season is one of the strangest ever seen in the tournament's history

KXIP vs DC (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

The league stage of IPL 2019 has come to an end, and it took the last match to decide the top 4 places. Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have made it through to the playoffs.

Mumbai’s win over KKR in the final league match of the season not only ensured that Mumbai finished on top, but also enabled SRH to make it to the playoffs.

The points table tells a story

The points table this season has a unique look to it. 12 points were enough for SRH to qualify for the playoffs, while six more points weren’t good enough for Delhi Capitals to finish in the top two.

Two teams can wonder how they are at the bottom of the table, and a team with just a point more qualifies for the playoffs. The points table this season has been unusual in such a way that the difference between 4th placed team and the bottom team is just a point, and that between 3rd and 4th is 6 points.

Three teams at the top sit at 18 points each with the next three at 12 points, while the bottom two teams are just a point behind at 11 points each.

The top three

Three teams have finished with 18 points this IPL, and they occupy the top three positions. Their consistency compared to the rest is evident by the six-point gap from the next placed team.

That said, one of the three can feel a little hard done by for not finishing in the top 2. Delhi Capitals, with a complete makeover, have had a change in fortunes culminating with their first playoff appearance since 2012. They are placed third in the table on net run rate.

The middle three

Sunrisers, Knight Riders and Kings XI have had their moments. But in the end, Sunrisers are through on net run rate.

Kolkata fell off after a great start and endured a six-match losing streak which consisted of an important loss against top four contenders Sunrisers. All the three teams had an up and down season, and that is reflected in their position.

Sunrisers were the most fortunate among them to make to the playoffs. KKR had a chance on the final day but couldn’t win against Mumbai Indians, much to the delight of the Sunrisers.

The bottom two

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals are only a point behind the last playoff spot, and their slow start to the season has cost them. Royal Challengers Bangalore had found their stride, but a little too late. Rajasthan Royals were winning the odd game, but a little too less.

In the end, it was all down to fine margins. What if the umpire had spotted it when Lasith Malinga overstepped? What if the rain had delayed itself for one more over? Had Rajasthan won their final match, they would have qualified with 13 points.