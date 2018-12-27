IPL 2019: Possible stand-in captains

Atharva Apte FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.03K // 27 Dec 2018, 16:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The IPL is a very long tournament occupying over two months of the cricketing calendar. Also, since it is played in the month of April and May, a lot of players are coming into the league after finishing their cricket seasons back home which ends by March in most countries.

It is quite understandable that the players who play so much cricket are bound to break down and suffer injuries as fatigue comes into play. Also, the 2019 World Cup is around the corner and some cricket boards might be tempted to rest their key players.

In this article, we will take a look at players who can lead their teams in the absence of their regular skipper.

Note: Only the Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore have been mentioned here.

#4 Suresh Raina (CSK)

Suresh Raina

Widely regarded as Mr.IPL, Suresh Raina is undoubtedly the best batsman the league has ever produced. When on a song, Raina can charismatically destroy the opposition and is pleasing to watch.

He has been the deputy to skipper MS Dhoni for several years and has led the side in his absence in few matches here and there. With the bat, he has been an absolute juggernaut scoring runs when the CSK needed the most.

Raina is the best bet for CSK captaincy should Dhoni miss few matches. He is the perfect candidate to fill in the void left by Dhoni's absence.

#

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement