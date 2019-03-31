IPL 2019: Prithvi Shaw becomes 2nd batsman to be dismissed on 99 in IPL

Prithvi Shaw scored 99 for Delhi Capitals and became the 2nd batsmen to be dismissed on 99 (Image courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)

Prithvi Shaw became the 2nd batsmen in IPL history to be dismissed on 99. He played a brilliant innings against Kolkata Knight Riders at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, New Delhi on Saturday.

Shaw made his IPL debut for Delhi last year and scored 245 runs from 9 matches with the best score of 65.

Chasing the target of 186 runs to win, Shaw took time to settle before playing some brilliant shots to put pressure on KKR bowlers. The young opener reached his fifty off just 30 balls and added 89 runs for the 2nd wicket with Shreyas Iyer.

Shaw continued to showcase his talent with some great shots. As things were looking easy for Delhi Capitals, Shaw played a rash stroke and was dismissed for 99 off 55 balls. The match ended in a thrilling tie. Delhi Capitals won the match in a Super Over by just 3 runs.

Shaw has scored 130 runs from 3 matches in 2019 IPL so far. He will play a key role for Delhi in the upcoming matches.

Virat Kohli became the 1st batsman to be dismissed on 99. Playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kohli scored a brilliant 99 off 58 balls which came against then-Delhi Daredevils. His innings help RCB post the total of 183 for 4, which eventually helped RCB win the game by 4 runs.

Suresh Raina remained not out on 99 off 52 balls for Chennai Super Kings against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 8th May 2013 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. CSK posted 223 for 3 and won the match by 77 runs. Raina is currently leading run-getter in IPL and hoping to continue his form for CSK in upcoming matches.

