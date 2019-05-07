IPL 2019: Qualifier 1 - Chennai Super Kings probable playing XI against Mumbai Indians

Who will replace the injured Kedar Jadhav in the playing XI?

Despite getting defeated by Kings XI Punjab in their last league match, the Chennai Super Kings finished in the top two on the points table and thus ensured a home game in the first qualifier. Playing on the slow wicket of Chennai will be crucial for CSK as the team is filled with world class spinners and MS Dhoni is at his best as a captain on slow pitches.

However, CSK will be wary of the fact that they will be up against an in-form Mumbai Indians side - a team that has beaten them twice in the season already.

Here is CSK's predicted playing XI for this crucial encounter against Mumbai Indians.

Openers

Faf du Plessis has been in sensational form in IPL 2019 having scored 314 runs in 9 matches.

Even though CSK isn't known for making changes in big matches, Kedar Jadhav's injury might force them to change the team combination. Murali Vijay might replace the out of form Shane Watson in the playing XI.

Middle Order

Suresh Raina's return in form has relieved a lot of pressure on MS Dhoni. Raina will be key to CSK's chances against the Mumbai Indians. CSK might persist with Ambati Rayudu despite poor returns in the season so far. MS Dhoni will look to continue his purple patch in IPL 2019.

All-rounders

Talking about the all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo might be joined by Mitchell Santner, who bowled a terrific spell the last time both these teams played at Chennai. Also, CSK might need an extra bowler against a strong MI batting line-up.

Bowlers

Deepak Chahar hasn't been at his best in the second half of the tournament but will look to keep things tight in the powerplay. The experienced spin duo of Imran Tahir and Harbhajan Singh will look to contain the big hitting Mumbai Indians batsmen.

Predicted Playing XI - Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir