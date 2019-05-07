×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: Qualifier 1 - Chennai Super Kings probable playing XI against Mumbai Indians

CricWiz
ANALYST
Preview
967   //    07 May 2019, 08:28 IST

Who will replace the injured Kedar Jadhav in the playing XI?
Who will replace the injured Kedar Jadhav in the playing XI?

Despite getting defeated by Kings XI Punjab in their last league match, the Chennai Super Kings finished in the top two on the points table and thus ensured a home game in the first qualifier. Playing on the slow wicket of Chennai will be crucial for CSK as the team is filled with world class spinners and MS Dhoni is at his best as a captain on slow pitches.

However, CSK will be wary of the fact that they will be up against an in-form Mumbai Indians side - a team that has beaten them twice in the season already.

Here is CSK's predicted playing XI for this crucial encounter against Mumbai Indians.

Openers 

Faf du Plessis has been in sensational form in IPL 2019 having scored 314 runs in 9 matches. 

Even though CSK isn't known for making changes in big matches, Kedar Jadhav's injury might force them to change the team combination. Murali Vijay might replace the out of form Shane Watson in the playing XI. 

 

Middle Order 

Suresh Raina's return in form has relieved a lot of pressure on MS Dhoni. Raina will be key to CSK's chances against the Mumbai Indians. CSK might persist with Ambati Rayudu despite poor returns in the season so far. MS Dhoni will look to continue his purple patch in IPL 2019. 

 

All-rounders 

Talking about the all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo might be joined by Mitchell Santner, who bowled a terrific spell the last time both these teams played at Chennai. Also, CSK might need an extra bowler against a strong MI batting line-up.

Advertisement

 

Bowlers 

Deepak Chahar hasn't been at his best in the second half of the tournament but will look to keep things tight in the powerplay. The experienced spin duo of Imran Tahir and Harbhajan Singh will look to contain the big hitting Mumbai Indians batsmen. 

 

Predicted Playing XI - Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir 

Tags:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians MS Dhoni Kedar Jadhav
Advertisement
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians' probable playing XI against Chennai Super Kings 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings' probable playing XI against Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians' probable playing XI against Chennai Super Kings
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: Match preview and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Qualifier 1, MI vs CSK - Why Mumbai Indians will win the match 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians' strongest playing XI against Chennai Super Kings
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians' strongest playing XI against Chennai Super Kings
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Qualifier 1, MI vs CSK: Match preview, ground stats and key records
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Qualifier 1, MI vs CSK- Match Preview, Predicted Playing XI, and Key Players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Qualifier 1, MI vs CSK: Match preview and key stats
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DC 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DC VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DC 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar
MI 176/7 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 177/2 (18.4 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar
KKR 185/8 & 7/1 (1.0 ov)
DC 185/6 & 10/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (Delhi Capitals won the one-over eliminator)
KKR VS DC live score
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar
SRH 231/2 (20.0 ov)
RCB 113/10 (19.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar
CSK 175/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs
CSK VS RR live score
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr
KXIP 166/9 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/10 (19.2 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr
RCB 158/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 164/3 (19.5 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
RCB VS RR live score
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr
MI 170/5 (20.0 ov)
CSK 133/8 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 37 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr
DC 129/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 131/5 (18.3 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
DC VS SRH live score
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr
RCB 205/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 206/5 (19.1 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wickets
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr
CSK 160/3 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 138/5 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 22 runs
CSK VS KXIP live score
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr
MI 136/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 96/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS SRH live score
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr
RCB 149/8 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/6 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 4 wickets
RCB VS DC live score
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr
RR 139/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 140/2 (13.5 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 8 wickets
RR VS KKR live score
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr
SRH 150/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 151/4 (19.5 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KXIP live score
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr
KKR 108/9 (20.0 ov)
CSK 111/3 (17.2 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr
KXIP 197/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 198/7 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 3 wickets
KXIP VS MI live score
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr
RR 151/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 155/6 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 4 wickets
RR VS CSK live score
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr
KKR 178/7 (20.0 ov)
DC 180/3 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 7 wickets
KKR VS DC live score
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr
MI 187/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 188/6 (19.3 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 4 wickets
MI VS RR live score
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr
KXIP 173/4 (20.0 ov)
RCB 174/2 (19.2 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 8 wickets
KXIP VS RCB live score
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr
KKR 161/8 (20.0 ov)
CSK 162/5 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 5 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr
DC 155/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 116/10 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 39 runs
DC VS SRH live score
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr
RCB 171/7 (20.0 ov)
MI 172/5 (19.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 5 wickets
RCB VS MI live score
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr
KXIP 182/6 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/7 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 12 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr
CSK 132/5 (20.0 ov)
SRH 137/4 (16.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 6 wickets
CSK VS SRH live score
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr
MI 168/5 (20.0 ov)
DC 128/9 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS DC live score
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr
RCB 213/4 (20.0 ov)
KKR 203/5 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 10 runs
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr
MI 161/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 162/5 (19.1 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 5 wickets
MI VS RR live score
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr
KXIP 163/7 (20.0 ov)
DC 166/5 (19.4 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 5 wickets
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr
KKR 159/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 161/1 (15.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 9 wickets
KKR VS SRH live score
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr
RCB 161/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 160/8 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 1 run
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr
RR 191/6 (20.0 ov)
DC 193/4 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 6 wickets
RR VS DC live score
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr
SRH 175/3 (20.0 ov)
CSK 176/4 (19.5 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr
RCB 202/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 185/7 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 17 runs
RCB VS KXIP live score
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr
KKR 175/6 (20.0 ov)
RR 177/7 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 3 wickets
KKR VS RR live score
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr
MI 155/4 (20.0 ov)
CSK 109/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 46 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr
SRH 160/8 (20.0 ov)
RR 161/3 (19.1 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
SRH VS RR live score
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr
DC 187/5 (20.0 ov)
RCB 171/7 (20.0 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 16 runs
DC VS RCB live score
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr
KKR 232/2 (20.0 ov)
MI 198/7 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 34 runs
KKR VS MI live score
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr
SRH 212/6 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 45 runs
SRH VS KXIP live score
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr
RCB 62/7 (5.0 ov)
RR 41/1 (3.2 ov)
No Result
RCB VS RR live score
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May
CSK 179/4 (20.0 ov)
DC 99/10 (16.2 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 80 runs
CSK VS DC live score
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May
MI 162/5 & 9/0 (0.3 ov)
SRH 162/6 & 8/2 (0.4 ov)
Match Tied (Mumbai Indians won the one-over eliminator)
MI VS SRH live score
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May
KXIP 183/6 (20.0 ov)
KKR 185/3 (18.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 7 wickets
KXIP VS KKR live score
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May
RR 115/9 (20.0 ov)
DC 121/5 (16.1 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 5 wickets
RR VS DC live score
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May
SRH 175/7 (20.0 ov)
RCB 178/6 (19.2 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 4 wickets
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May
CSK 170/5 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 173/4 (18.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 6 wickets
CSK VS KXIP live score
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May
KKR 133/7 (20.0 ov)
MI 134/1 (16.1 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 9 wickets
KKR VS MI live score
Qualifier 1 | Today, 02:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Eliminator | Tomorrow, 02:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DC VS SRH preview
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 10 May, 02:00 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 12 May, 02:00 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
England in Ireland 2019
ODI World Cup
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us