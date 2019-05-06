IPL 2019: Qualifier 1, CSK vs MI 3 key battles

Mumbai Indians have won 15 and lost 11 matches against Chennai Super Kings.

On the back of clinical performance in the last match, Mumbai Indians elevated to number 1 position in the points table and earned the chance to play the first qualifier against Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings. The eliminator will be played between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad who finished at number 3 &4 respectively.

Mumbai Indians' comprehensive win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the last match of the league stage ensured that the first match of the playoffs will be the El-Classico of IPL, a face-off between the two most successful sides of the league, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Both teams have crowned the title three times each and will look to take the coveted title home for the fourth time. While CSK were fluent throughout the tournament, Mumbai Indians peaked at the right time to ensure their place at the top of the table.

Chepauk has been a stronghold for CSK as they outplayed each of their opponents except Mumbai on this ground. Mumbai Indians were able to get the better off CSK both at the Chepauk and the Wankhede. Both teams boast many game changers in their ranks whose performances will have a huge effect on the outcome of the match. There will be many duels between the players that can be decisive in the context of the result.

Here we look at top three key battles to be taken the place in the first qualifier of the Indian Premier League 2019.

1. Keiron Pollard vs Dwayne Bravo:

Keiron Pollard endorses the strike rate of 175.41 against Dwayne Bravo.

On-field banters between the two West Indians giants has been one of the most iconic things in the Indian Premier League. Generally, Keiron Pollard is seen holding the bat for Mumbai Indians in the slog overs, while Dwayne Bravo, with his experience and variations, takes the job of restricting the opposition in the death overs. In the past, on many occasions, Pollard and Bravo have faced-off against each other in T20 cricket where an interesting battle between both the players has taken place.

In T20 cricket, Pollard has faced 122 balls against DJ Bravo and smashed 214 runs at a strike rate of 175.41 with 15 sixes and as many fours. Dwayne Bravo has not fallen behind either as he has dismissed his adversary seven times and bowled 41 dot balls.

