IPL 2019, Qualifier 1, MI vs CSK: Match preview and key stats

MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma (image credits: iplt20.com)

The Qualifier 1 of IPL 2019 will be played on 7th May at 7.30 PM IST between the Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

In the group stage, both teams won nine matches and lost five. MI finished as table toppers on the basis of having a better net run rate, while CSK were second in the IPL points table.

Ahead of their meeting tomorrow, let's take a look at the head-to-head stats between the two franchises and the probable playing XIs for the match.

Head-to-head record

The CSK vs MI rivalry has seen 28 matches being played so far. MI have won 16 of those games, while CSK have come out victorious 12 times. Both teams have won the IPL title thrice each.

When these teams met each other in the group stage, MI won both the matches.

Probable XI

Chennai Super Kings

Murali Vijay

The only expected change in CSK line-up is Murali Vijay replacing the injured Kedar Jadhav.

Probable XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir.

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma

MI are likely to stick with the same team which defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. Both the openers found runs against KKR and the MI camp expect Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock to give them a solid start again on Tuesday.

Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah.

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C), Faf du Plessis, Kedar Jadhav, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Shane Watson, Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Lungisani Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Billings, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, Monu Kumar, Mohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, David Willey.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(C), Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Evin Lewis, Adam Milne, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Siddhesh Lad, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Yuvraj Singh, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Pankaj Jaiswal.