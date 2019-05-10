IPL 2019, Qualifier 2: Captaincy move which cost DC the game against CSK

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 252 // 10 May 2019, 23:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Was this the turning point? (Image Source: IPLT20/BCCI)

Chennai Super Kings had an upper hand on Delhi Capitals in the league phase of IPL 2019. The franchise based in Chennai had won both matches against the men from capital. Another win in this match would have meant that they would qualify for the final against MI. On the other hand, DC was hoping to qualify for the final for the first time.

Earlier, MS Dhoni won the toss and invited DC to bat first on a slightly slower pitch. The DC stroke players failed to get any momentum as they struggled to find timing on this sluggish track. DC batsmen got starts but they failed to build on it which meant that they kept losing wickets in regular intervals.

Rishabh Pant played a good innings as he tried to put a competitive score on the board. Amit Mishra, Trent Boult, and Ishant Sharma played cameos to take the score close to 150.

A target of 148 was below par and DC desperately needed early wickets to put pressure on CSK. The defending champions had gone with an extra bowling option in the form of Shardul Thakur so an early wicket could have caused jitters. This is where Shreyas Iyer could have been more proactive. The DC captain should have brought Amit Mishra early in the attack.

The leg-spinner has a brilliant record against Shane Watson as he has dismissed the Australian in three out of last four innings. Once Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis got settled, they didn't look back. The pair put on an 81-run opening stand as Faf completed his half-century. After his dismissal, Shane Watson took over as CSK collected 25 runs of Keemo Paul's over to put CSK on the cusp of victory.

Amit Mishra picked the wicket of Shane Watson but the match was gone by then. CSK won the match by six wickets with six balls to spare to book their place in Sunday's final vs MI.