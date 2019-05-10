IPL 2019: Qualifier 2, DC vs CSK Match Prediction - Who will win today's match?

Who will have the last laugh ? (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com/BCCI)

The match up between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals will be the one between experience and youth. CSK has always relied on the proven customers to deliver for them, while the relatively inexperienced but hugely talented Delhi side is riding high on the performances of it's youngsters.

Chennai Super Kings

Strengths

CSK has always known to be a batting powerhouse, but surprisingly it's the team's bowling that has rescued them from difficult situations this year. The spinners in particular have been exceptional. Imran Tahir is the second highest wicket-taker with 23 wickets in the season. Harbhajan Singh has also time and again provided crucial breaththroughs and Ravindra Jadeja has been economical as ever. On the batting front, MS Dhoni's brilliant striking form gives CSK an extra edge in the death overs.

Weaknesses

CSK's fragile batting has cost them a few matches this year. Shane Watson's poor form has been an area of concern for the Super Kings throughout the season. Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, and Ravindra Jadeja have been inconsistent with the bat, leaving too much to do for MS Dhoni. Delhi will surely target CSK's out of form batsmen.

Delhi Capitals

Strengths

Delhi Capitals' possesses some of the most promising talents of the country in it's batting line-up and all these special players haven't let the team down. Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and Prithvi Shaw all have contributed to the team's success this season. Shikhar Dhawan, who is the senior most batsman in the side, has played his part too by providing solid starts to the Capitals.

Weaknesses

Delhi Capitals hasn't been able to cope with the absence of the team's strike bowler Kagiso Rabada. Trent Boult has leaked too many runs while Sandeep Lamichhane's performances have been underwhelming. Having said that, the team will be encouraged by Keemo Paul's performance against SRH and will hope that he can get the better of MS Dhoni in the death overs.

Who will win the match?

The way things have panned out this season, the battle between CSK's bowling and DC's batting will eventually decide the winner of the game.

Even though CSK has some big match-winners in it's side, talking about current form, CSK has struggled in it's last two games and is looking vulnerable. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals' confidence must be sky high after winning a nail biting contest against SRH.

Delhi Capitals would fancy it's chances against a not-so-confident Chennai Super Kings. Expect the Capitals to make it to their first ever IPL final.