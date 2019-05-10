IPL 2019, Qualifier 2: One change that Delhi Capitals should make against Chennai Super Kings

Hanuma Vihari.

Known for finishing at the bottom half of the IPL table on most occasions, Delhi Capitals have exceeded expectations by making it into the top four for the first time after a gap of six years this year. Tonight, they will be squaring off against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 2. Being a make or break match, both teams would be eyeing to get their team combination right in Visakhapatnam. The winner of tonight's encounter will be taking on Mumbai Indians in the final on Sunday in Hyderabad.

Psychologically, Chennai have an advantage over Delhi. CSK have a superior head-to-head record and have the experience of playing in the playoffs every season they have been involved in the IPL. They have the idea of how to handle big occasions. One welcome change that Delhi should make for tonight's match is bringing in Hanuma Vihari for Colin Munro.

Munro is the first player to score three international T20 centuries. However, in the Eliminator against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, he struggled to get going, making just 14 off 13 deliveries. Munro is suited to opening the batting and likes to take on the bowlers in the powerplay. With Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan batting well, it is unlikely that Munro would get a chance to open the batting. He is clearly not comfortable playing in the middle order. His inability to rotate strike puts tremendous pressure on his batting partner.

Hanuma Vihari, on the other hand, is better equipped to play in the middle order. He can walk in early and play the sheet anchor's role if the team are in trouble. He can come in the end and play a useful cameo also. If needed, he can bowl a couple of overs of spin in the middle overs. Besides all these, he is a very good fielder.

It would be interesting to see if Delhi make this change or stick with their winning combination tonight.