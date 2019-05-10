IPL 2019, Qualifier 2: Twitter erupts as CSK beat DC to reach the finals for the 8th time

Chennai Super Kings - Image Courtesy (BCCI/IPLT20.com)

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings took on Delhi Capitals in the second qualifier of IPL 2019. Playing at the big stage is not something new for the CSK. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals qualified to knock stage for the first time since 2012. It was termed as the clash between youth and experience.

The Men in Yellow won the toss and elected to bowl first. Delhi got off to a good start as Dhawan smashed three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over. Prithvi Shaw, who had an excellent game in Eliminator, was gone for just five runs, thanks to an excellent review from CSK. Once Dhawan and Colin Munro were at the crease, Dhoni immediately brought the off-spinner Harbhajan Singh to counter the left-handers. The legendary off-spinner removed the dangerous Dhawan in his second over.

Colin Munro got out looking for a big shot against Jadeja. From there on, CSK kept picking wickets at regular intervals as DC failed to get any momentum. Rishabh Pant kept running out of partners on the other end. Pant was the highest scorer for DC as he scored 38 runs off just 25 balls. Ishant Sharma finished the innings with the four and six which helped Capitals to go past 140-run mark as they posted 147/9 in 20 overs.

Chasing the modest target, Chennai got to a slow start. Delhi missed a golden opportunity when Faf and Watson had a terrible mix-up. CSK openers showed their experience as they launched an attack after soaking initial pressure. The pair scored the fifty runs partnership as the boundaries kept coming which made life difficult for Delhi.

Faf scored yet another half-century in a knockout game for CSK. He had scored 67 runs in 2018 Qualifier 1 when Chennai beat SRH. Shane Watson, who is having a below-par season, came to the party with an aggressive half-century. That start made life easy for the middle order and Chennai Super Kings won the game by 6 wickets. They have now reached IPL final for the 8th time which is a record.

Here is how Twitter reacted as Chennai reached yet another IPL finals:

CSK’s best performance this season: in all departments, for intensity and desire to win. The last fortnight had seen them stutter, sputter and lose quite a few matches. Just when it seemed players had run out of steam, to come up with this rousing performance is fantastic — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 10, 2019

You have to hand it to #CSK. This team could so easily have been all wrong. Virtually every player had an issue, either form or age or a situation in their career. But they are like a movie. It doesn't matter where they come from. In yellow, they are fine. #CSKAlwayFindAWay — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 10, 2019

A #CSK #MI #IPL final for the 4th time!

1. #CSK won by 22 runs at MumbaiDYP in 2010

2. #MI won by 23 runs at Kolkata in 2013

3. #MI won by 41 runs at Kolkata in 2015#CSK in IPL final - 8th time#MI in IPL final - 5th time

Both won title - 3 times!#CSKvDC#DCvCSK#IPL2019 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) May 10, 2019

inevitably, around this time of year, #CSK are in the IPL final and Nadal is in the French open final #CSKvDC — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) May 10, 2019

So #CSK decides to go around the wicket, Chennai - Vizag - Hyderabad instead of a direct route. Mumbaiiii we are coming at you !!! — Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) May 10, 2019

#CSK enter their 8th final in their 10 years of #IPL history..



Most by any team in #IPL history.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 10, 2019

In the 10 seasons of the IPL that they have played in #cSK have now reached the Finals 8 times. (Except 2009 and 2014) What an incredible team!! #WhistlePodu #IPL2019 — Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) May 10, 2019

Chennai Super Kings in IPL:



2008 - Qualified to finals

2010 - Qualified to finals

2011 - Qualified to finals

2012 - Qualified to finals

2013 - Qualified to finals

2015 - Qualified to finals

2018 - Qualified to finals

2019 - Qualified to finals — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) May 10, 2019

Most Wins In IPL History



MI - 106 Wins In 186 Matches

CSK - 100* Wins In 164 Matches. 🔥

KKR - 92

RCB - 83

KXIP - 80

Delhi - 76

RR - 73

SRH - 57 — DHONIsm™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) May 10, 2019