×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: Rajasthan recover from late collapse against Mumbai to register 2nd win

Jnan Jyoti Deka
CONTRIBUTOR
News
17   //    14 Apr 2019, 14:00 IST

Rajasthan Royals managed to scrape a victory after a middle order collapse. (Image source: iplt20.com)
Rajasthan Royals managed to scrape a victory after a middle order collapse. (Image source: iplt20.com)

From 170-2 to 174-6! Rajasthan Royals were cruising towards a comfortable victory against Mumbai Indians before their middle order collapsed unexpectedly, nearly letting the game slip away. However, Shreyas Gopal took the responsibility to steady the ship and help his team cross the finish line without any further hiccups.

Chasing a target of 188 in 20 overs, Rajasthan openers Ajinkya Rahane and Jos Buttler gave the team a flying start in the powerplay. The duo smashed the Mumbai bowlers for 59 runs in the first 6 overs.

Rahane scored 37 runs off just 21 balls before falling to Krunal Pandya while trying to accelerate further. Buttler, at the other end, continued his assault, scoring 89 runs in just 43 balls. He spared no one and even scored 28 runs off a single over bowled by Alzarri Joseph.

Sanju Samson too played a decent knock of 31 runs which meant Rajasthan, at one stage, needed just 20 runs off the final four overs with 8 wickets in hand.

But Mumbai made a strong comeback by introducing Jasprit Bumrah (2-23) into the attack, who along with Krunal Pandya (3-34) ran through Rajasthan's middle order by scalping 4 wickets for just 4 runs. Fortunately for Rajasthan Royals, Shreyas Gopal held his nerve to arrest the slide and ensure his team crossed the line with 3 balls to spare.


A late comeback was not enough for Mumbai Indians to win the game. (Image source: iplt20.com)
A late comeback was not enough for Mumbai Indians to win the game. (Image source: iplt20.com)

Earlier, having won the toss at the Wankhede, Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane invited the hosts to bat first. With small boundaries and a batting friendly pitch, it was expected to be a high scoring game and that was indeed the case.

Mumbai's opening duo of Rohit Sharma (47 runs off 32 balls) and Quinton de Kock (81 runs off 52 balls) scored 96 runs in just 10.1 overs to lay the foundation for a big total. Banking on Hardik Pandya's cameo (28 runs off 11 balls), Mumbai posted a competitive total of 187-5 in 20 overs.

Rajasthan fast bowler Jofra Archer picked 3 wickets while Dhawal Kulkarni And Jaydev Unadkat took 1 wicket apiece.

Advertisement

With this win, Rajasthan Royals would have definitely gained some confidence, although their remain concerns over the composition of their middle order.

They are still at the 7th position with only 2 wins from 7 games and they will need to win a majority of their remaining games to keep their chances alive. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians sit in the 3rd position with 4 wins and 3 losses and need to win some more games to ensure their ticket to the playoffs.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Mumbai Indians Rajasthan Royals Jos Buttler Quinton de Kock Leisure Reading
Jnan Jyoti Deka
CONTRIBUTOR
A dedicated cricket fan and a motorcycle enthusiast, I love to enjoy the game and pen down my opinion and analysis.
IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals stun Mumbai Indians by four wickets in a last over thriller 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: Match preview
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians' strongest playing XI against Rajasthan Royals
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals probable playing XI against Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, MI vs RR, Who Said What: World reacts as Jos Buttler's 89 helps Rajasthan beat Mumbai
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians' probable playing XI against Rajasthan Royals 
RELATED STORY
IPL Highlights, Match 27, MI vs RR - 13th April 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: MI vs RR | Match Highlights | Royals almost choked for 2nd win
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: MI might continue their winning streak against RR 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 27; MI vs RR Predicted Playing XI, Preview & Key Players
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DC 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DC VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DC 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar
MI 176/7 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 177/2 (18.4 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar
KKR 185/8 & 7/1 (1.0 ov)
DC 185/6 & 10/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (Delhi Capitals won the one-over eliminator)
KKR VS DC live score
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar
SRH 231/2 (20.0 ov)
RCB 113/10 (19.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar
CSK 175/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs
CSK VS RR live score
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD live score
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr
RCB 158/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 164/3 (19.5 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
RCB VS RR live score
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr
MI 170/5 (20.0 ov)
CSK 133/8 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 37 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr
DC 129/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 131/5 (18.3 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
DC VS SRH live score
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr
RCB 205/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 206/5 (19.1 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wickets
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr
CSK 160/3 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 138/5 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 22 runs
CSK VS KXIP live score
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr
MI 136/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 96/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS SRH live score
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr
RCB 149/8 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/6 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 4 wickets
RCB VS DC live score
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr
RR 139/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 140/2 (13.5 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 8 wickets
RR VS KKR live score
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr
SRH 150/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 151/4 (19.5 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KXIP live score
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr
KKR 108/9 (20.0 ov)
CSK 111/3 (17.2 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr
KXIP 197/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 198/7 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 3 wickets
KXIP VS MI live score
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr
RR 151/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 155/6 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 4 wickets
RR VS CSK live score
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr
KKR 178/7 (20.0 ov)
DC 180/3 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 7 wickets
KKR VS DC live score
Match 27 | Yesterday
MI 187/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 188/6 (19.3 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 4 wickets
MI VS RR live score
Match 28 | Yesterday
KXIP 173/4 (20.0 ov)
RCB 174/2 (19.2 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 8 wickets
KXIP VS RCB live score
Match 29 | Today, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bowl.
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 30 | Today, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 31 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us