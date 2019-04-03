IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets to register first win of the season

Jos Buttler notched yet another half century

Rajasthan Royals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets in the 14th match of VIVO IPL 2019 played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Tuesday.

Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and decided to field first. RCB's openers Virat Kohli and Parthiv Patel got the team off to a steady start. Parthiv, especially, looked in good touch, putting pressure on the Rajasthan Royals bowlers. At the end of 6 overs, RCB looked well placed for a big score, with the scoreboard reading 48 for 0.

However, Shreyas Gopal got the first breakthrough, dismissing RCB captain Virat Kohli for 23. Gopal then dismissed the dangerous AB de Villiers as well, triggering a mini-collapse. Shimron Hetymer struggled against the spinners and Gopal struck again for Rajasthan Royals to leave RCB in shambles.

Parthiv looked steady at the other end, playing some lovely strokes, while Marcus Stoinis took time to settle at the crease. Parthiv reached his fifty off 29 balls, adding 53 runs for the 4th wicket with Stoinis.

However, he was then dismissed by Jofra Archer for 67. Moeen Ali then arrived at the crease and played a gem of an innings, scoring 18 off 8 balls while Stoinis remained not out on 31 off 28 balls, helping RCB post a total of 158 at the end of 20 overs.

In reply, Rajasthan Royals' openers Jos Buttler and Ajinkya Rahane got their team off to a flying start, with the scorecard reading 55 for 0 at the end of 6 overs. After the power play, Yuzvendra Chahal got RCB back in the game by dismissing Rajasthan captain Rahane for 22.

However, Buttler, who looked in sensational form, continued to attack, reaching his half-century off just 38 balls. Buttler and Smith added 40 runs for the 2nd wicket after which the Englishman was dismissed by Chahal. Smith and Rahul Tripathi then played with positive intent, adding 50 runs before Smith was dismissed for 38 off 31 balls.

Rahul Tripathi hit the winning runs and remained not out on 34 off 23 balls as Rajasthan Royals won the match by 7 wickets with 1 ball to spare.

