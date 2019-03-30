×
IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals' probable playing XI against Chennai Super Kings

Shreyas
ANALYST
Preview
119   //    30 Mar 2019, 22:42 IST

RR will be looking for their first win of the campaign against CSK (Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20)
RR will be looking for their first win of the campaign against CSK (Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20)

The Rajasthan Royals travels to Chennai to take on the high-flying Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. After two successive losses, Royals would want to open their account against CSK.

Sanju Samson's hundred went in vain as David Warner & Co. blew away Royals on Friday. RR's death bowling has been a huge cause for concern and they also have a big problem bowling in the power play and with players like Watson and Raina in the CSK batting lineup, RR must get their plans right to stop CSK.

CSK meanwhile, have got a set team combination and are likely to play the same team which played in the previous match.

So now, let's take a look at RR's probable playing XI for the match versus CSK.

Jos Buttler and Ajinkya Rahane are set to continue at the top for the Royals especially after Rahane's successful outing last match. Teams have got their plans right against Buttler and it will be interesting to see if Dhoni uses Imran Tahir against him.

Sanju Samson and Steve Smith will follow and they will want to come good against CSK and their excellent spin attack. Samson played a splendid knock which showed his class and though it went in vain, he will be high on confidence ahead of this game. Steve Smith hasn't got off to the best of the starts this season and will want to score runs in this crunch game and get back on song.

Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi will be the middle order batsmen for RR and will be flexible and can bat ahead or behind based on the situation. Stokes showcased his finishing abilities with a nice cameo towards the end whereas Tripathi hasn't had the chance to do so. Stokes will be forced to bowl a few overs as well.

Krishnappa Gowtham and Shreyas Gopal will be the side's spinners and they have done a decent job so far. Gopal bowled very well against the Sunrisers. Krishnappa Gowtham has been decent with the ball and his off-spinners will be crucial to Rajasthan's outcome in the match.

Jofra Archer, Dhawal Kulkarni, and Jaydev Unadkat will be RR's main pacers for the game. Archer has been excellent up till now and has been unlucky not to pick up more wickets. He will be Rahane's strike bowler for the match. Kulkarni has handled the new ball well but lacks the pace to make much impact afterward. Jaydev Unadkat needs to improve his performances in the coming games.

