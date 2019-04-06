IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals' probable playing XI against Kolkata Knight Riders

Rajasthan will want to continue their winning ways against KKR [Image: BCCI/IPLT20.com]

The Rajasthan Royals will host the Kolkata Knight Riders in the second game of a double-header on Sunday, April 7th at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. RR come off a much-needed win against RCB and have had a break in fixtures. KKR have made it a habit of winning matches from impossible situations and rode on Andre Russell's innings to beat RCB.

Both the sides are on opposite ends of the points table and RR desperately need a win if they want to move up. KKR have been clinical against their opposition with the bat but their bowling hasn't been up to the mark.

RR's pace bowling department will be their area of concern and they would've had the time to work out a strategy for that. Let's take a look at Rajasthan Royals' probable playing XI for the game against KKR.

Jos Buttler and Ajinkya Rahane are expected to open the batting for Rajasthan. The two have looked positive in approach and have given the side great starts so far. Buttler especially has looked very dangerous but hasn't got a big score to show for it. He has been making 50s but RR's middle order has faltered on occasions and they will want to lend support to the openers.

Sanju Samson and Steve Smith will be the side's middle order batsmen. Samson will want to make a positive comeback after missing last game due to an illness. Steve Smith has looked promising but hasn't got into his element and the big score is yet to come. The duo will want to make a mark against KKR.

Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi have played a couple of cameos till now but haven't got that big score. Stokes has blown hot and cold and has been decent with the ball and played a good hand against CSK. Tripathi has shone when he has got a chance and the duo should be tested against KKR and will have a big role to play.

Jofra Archer will be the X-Factor for RR in this match and he will be the go-to bowler if Andre Russell walks out. Archer has bowled very well and has generated a lot of pace and bowled his yorkers very well. That should be his plan when he goes up against Andre Russell.

Krishnappa Gowtham and Shreyas Gopal have been the side's main spinners so far and have done a decent job up far. Shreyas Gopal has been the pick of the bowlers for Rajasthan and has bowled with great control and precision and was the key architect of the side's first win over RCB. Gowtham has done his job of containing the batsmen very well and has bowled a couple of economical spells so far and must find a way of keeping the KKR batsmen quiet.

Dhawal Kulkarni and Varun Aaron will be the side's Indian pacers though one of them will be underused in the match. Aaron was pretty poor against RCB and needs to prove himself in this game. Kulkarni has operated well with the new ball and will look to swing the ball and pick up couple of early wickets.

Probable Playing XI

Ajinkya Rahane (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni and Varun Aaron

