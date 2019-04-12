IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals probable playing XI against Mumbai Indians

Image Courtesy: IPLT20

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are having a tough season this time around. Out of the six games they’ve played so far in the tournament, they have lost five of them and hence, are languishing at the seventh place on the points table. In fact, their only win in this season came against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) who have failed to win even one game and are currently last on the points table.

Rajasthan Royals have been in winning positions on multiple occasions but haven’t been able to close out the game. They have lost from good positions and that has hurt their confidence. They next face Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai which is always a tough place to face the hosts. Thus, let’s take a look at the predicted XI for Rajasthan for their game against Mumbai tomorrow.

Jos Buttler hasn’t really hit his straps this season. He has amassed 199 runs in six innings at an average of 33.16 and a strike-rate of 137.24. However, he has still looked one of RR’s best batsmen this season. His opening partner and skipper Ajinkya Rahane hasn’t had a great tournament either. He has scored 138 runs at an average of 23.00 this season. He will be hoping he can get back in form quickly.

Sanju Samson was out with an injury after the first three games and returned to the XI in RR’s last encounter against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He struck a fine hundred against SRH but he hasn’t done a lot apart from that. Rahul Tripathi has largely been batting out of position for the past two seasons. He hasn’t really done much as he has scored just 90 runs in five innings at an average of 22.50.

Ben Stokes has blown hot and cold a lot this IPL. He hasn’t exactly fired with both bat and ball. With the bat, he has scored 104 runs but has three not outs while, with the ball, he has taken 6 wickets but has been pretty expensive at the death. We might finally see Ashton Turner make his IPL debut as Steve Smith’s form hasn’t really been up to the mark.

Riyan Parag had a decent debut game as he scored 16 runs and bowled decently. He might be given a longer rope unless RR decide to bring back Krishnappa Gowtham who has been disappointing this season. Jofra Archer might not have picked up a lot of wickets this season but he has bowled really well. Moreover, he has shown he can get the job done with the bat as well when required. Shreyas Gopal has been RR’s best bowler so far in this competition. He has picked up 8 wickets at an economy of 6.65 and a strike-rate of 15.0.

On the other hand, Dhawal Kulkarni and Jaydev Unadkat will continue as the Indian fast bowlers in the line-up. Both of them have picked up three wickets apiece in this tournament and had a good last game.

