IPL 2019: Ranking the batting lineups of the 8 IPL teams

Muhammad Saad FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

Now that the auction is over for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, we can eventually vet the finalized squads of each team. Obviously, in the trading window that now remains open, franchises will look to fine-tune their squads in the run-up to the season. But we do have a decent idea how each side will look when the competition begins next year.

Batting is one of the departments that will naturally be a critical factor in each team's success. Over the years, IPL has established itself as a mega-money competition, partly owing to hard-hitting batsmen that have attracted hundreds of thousands of spectators thanks to their fancy style of play.

On that note, let us take a look at the batting lineups of each IPL side to determine which team comes up trumps in our rankings.

#8 Rajasthan Royals

Steve Smith

After much experimentation, Jos Buttler was found to be a decent opener for Rajasthan Royals. As such, the Rahane-Buttler opening combo will persist. RR have also been blessed with the returning superstar Steve Smith, who will bring in much-needed stability.

Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi will constitute the middle order. However, with players leaving for international duties, Rajasthan Royals will find themselves in a spot of bother. As it stands, they don't have the required backups at their disposal when the need arises.

Liam Livingstone and Ashton Turner are two all-rounders who have been landed by RR. Livingstone could be used a replacement for Ben Stokes, but still, a massive void would be created by the trio's departure.

There's no denying that Rajasthan Royals have a daunting batting lineup, but it would be quite weak once their star players leave.

