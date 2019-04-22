IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings in a last-ball thriller

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST News 36 // 22 Apr 2019, 01:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The RCB team (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Chennai Super Kings in a thriller at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore on Sunday. This was just the third win for RCB in IPL 2019, and just the third loss for CSK, with neither of them moving from their position in the points table - CSK at the top, and RCB rock bottom.

CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and decided to field first. It was a perfect start for the visitors as Deepak Chahar dismissed RCB captain Virat Kohli for 9 runs.

Parthiv Patel and AB de Villiers then kept the scoreboard ticking along with some fine shots. At the end of six overs, RCB were 49 for 1.

After the powerplay, Ravindra Jadeja got the big wicket of De Villiers for 25. He and Patel had added 47 runs for the 2nd wicket.

Akshdeep Nath came to the crease and played some attacking strokes. Patel and Akshdeep Nath added 41 runs for the 3rd wicket and Patel reached his fifty off 36 balls before he was dismissed for 53.

Marcus Stoinis was dismissed for 14 off 13 balls, after which Moeen Ali came to the crease and scored a quickfire 26 off 16 balls. Royal Challengers Bangalore ended up scoring a below-par total of 161 for 7 in 20 overs.

Chasing the target of 162 runs, Dale Steyn got off to a perfect start as he dismissed Shane Watson and Suresh Raina in the very first over itself. Umesh Yadav then struck too, dismissing Faf du Plessis for 5 runs, and soon made another breakthrough by getting the wicket of Kedar Jadhav.

At the end of six overs, CSK were tottering at 32 for 4.

But Ambati Rayudu and Dhoni steadied the CSK innings, taking singles and hitting occasional boundaries. It was a struggle for Rayudu initially as he looked out of sorts, but Dhoni played with positive intent right from the start.

Advertisement

Yuzvendra Chahal got the breakthrough by dismissing Rayudu for 29. He and Dhoni had added 55 runs for the 5th wicket.

Dhoni then showed his class and put pressure on the RCB bowlers while Ravindra Jadeja was run out for 9 off 9 balls. Dhoni completed his fifty off 35 balls to take CSK ever closer to the target.

Dwayne Bravo was dismissed by Navdeep Saini for 11, leaving it all for Dhoni to do. With 26 runs required off final over, Captain Cool hit three sixes and one four. But with two runs required off one ball, Shardul Thakur was run out, which gave RCB a thrilling one-run win.

Brief scores: RCB 161 for 7 in 20 overs (Parthiv Patel 53, Moeen Ali 26, AB de Villiers 25, Deepak Chahar 2/25, Ravindra Jadeja 2/29) beat CSK 160 for 8 in 20 overs (MS Dhoni 84*, Rayudu 29, Dale Steyn 2/29, Chahal 1/24, Umesh Yadav 2/47) by 1 run.