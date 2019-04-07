IPL 2019: RCB captain is now part of an unwanted IPL record

Virat Kohli - Source: BCCI/IPLT20.com

What's the story?

Virat Kohli has now lost a staggering number of 86 matches in his IPL career, most in IPL history.

In case you didn't know

RCB has got off to a horrible start this season as they have lost each of their first five matches of this season.

Heart of the matter

RCB has been struggling throughout the season. They looked set to win their first match when they were in a fantastic position against KKR on Friday. Then Andre Russell displayed incredible power hitting to take the game away from RCB. KKR won the match as the men from Banglore slipped to their fifth defeat of the season.

Players appearing in most LOST matches in the #IPL (excluding super-overs):

86 Virat Kohli

85 Robin Uthappa

81 Rohit Sharma

79 Dinesh Karthik

75 Amit Mishra

75 AB de Villiers#RCBvKKR#IPL2019 — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) April 5, 2019

This defeat also meant that their captain Virat Kohli now holds the unwanted record of most defeats in IPL history. This statistic might shock a few people because Kohli is one of the greatest players in this generation. Recently, the right-handed batsman became only the second batsman to score more than 8000 runs in T20s.

This proves the fact that individual brilliance can only win you a few games in cricket but to win big matches you need the team to step up. The Indian captain was very angry with his bowlers after losing the match vs KKR. He pointed out that the death bowling was very poor.

"There is no guessing there (about where we lost the game), the last 4 four overs that we bowled was just unacceptable. We needed to be more clever, nothing came off and we just cracked under pressure. That’s been our story this season so far. If you bowl with not enough bravery in the crucial overs, it’s always going to be difficult against power-hitters like Russell." Virat Kohli said as quoted by NDTV.

What's next?

RCB need to win at least seven out of their last nine matches to have any chance of making the playoffs. They can't depend on Virat Kohli to do it alone, the others need to step up too.

