IPL 2019: RCB troll Ambati Rayudu for his '3D glasses' tweet

RCB trolls Rayudu with a tweet!

What's the story?

Royal Challengers Bangalore's official Twitter account trolled CSK batsman Ambati Rayudu during the epic clash between the two teams on Sunday evening at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

In case you didn't know..

Team India's 15-man squad for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup was announced by the Indian selection committee led by MSK Prasad on April 15th. Ambati Rayudu, who was touted to be the number four batsman for the Men in Blue, was one of the surprise exclusions from the squad announced by the BCCI for the quadrennial event to be held in England and Wales this summer.

Chief selector MSK Prasad, who justified his omission, said, "Vijay Shankar was preferred over Rayudu considering his three-dimensional skills." Disappointed after being left out of the squad, Rayudu came up with a tweet which grabbed headlines instantly. Here is Rayudu's tweet which became the major talking point:

Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup 😉😋.. — Ambati Rayudu (@RayuduAmbati) April 16, 2019

Understanding Rayudu's emotions the BCCI responded to his tweet:

We have taken note of what Rayudu has tweeted. (But) Let’s accept that emotions are running high at this moment. There is bound to be disappointment and there needs to be an outlet of expression as long as it’s not out of line. He will need some time to soak in the disappointment and it’s understandable. There is no need for sanctions. Also, he is one of our standbys. If any injury happens there is every chance, he would go".

The heart of the matter

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore's official Twitter account trolled Rayudu on Sunday (April 21) during the home game against Chennai Super Kings. RCB's tweet was aimed at Rayudu's fielding effort during the second delivery of 13th over (off Ravindra Jadeja) during RCB's innings.

Parthiv Patel, who was on strike, slogged it to Rayudu, who was at deep mid-wicket. The CSK star threw the ball to the bowler's end and hit the stumps directly. Unfortunately, the non-striker Akshdeep Nath was well inside the crease. This prompted RCB to come up with a tweet to troll Rayudu for his fielding efforts. Here is RCB's tweet:

Oof. What a throw from the boundary by Rayudu. But Aksh was in. Don't need 3D glasses to see that. #playBold #RCBvCSK #VIVOIPL2019 — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) April 21, 2019

What's next?

CSK will face Sunrisers Hyderabad at home on Tuesday in their next fixture while the Royal Challengers will be up against Ravichandran Ashwin's Kings XI Punjab at home on Wednesday.