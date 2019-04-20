IPL 2019, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings: How the teams could line up

MS Dhoni is expected to be back in the playing XI on Sunday (Image courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

On 21 April, the Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on the Chennai Super Kings for the second time in IPL 2019, this time at Bengaluru. The Super Kings have seven wins from 9 games and are at the top position in the IPL points table, while the Royal Challengers Bangalore are at the last position with just two wins from nine matches.

CSK will come in with more confidence than they did in their last match, against SRH, as MS Dhoni is expected to be back in the playing XI on Sunday. For Kohli’s men, the bowling woes are yet to get sorted. Even though they won the last game against the KKR, their bowlers gave away more than 100 runs in the last 6 overs.

Head-to-head record

These two teams have fought each other 23 times in the past. CSK have emerged victorious in 16 of those games, while Royal Challengers have managed to win only seven times.

Probable XI – Royal Challengers Bangalore

Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj

Players on the bench: Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Heinrich Klaasen, Himmat Singh, Colin de Grandhomme, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav

Player to watch out for – Virat Kohli

With 378 runs from 9 games, the Indian skipper is enjoying another great year in the IPL. RCB will expect the run-machine to perform against CSK in the hope that they can register their third win of the tournament.

Probable XI – Chennai Super Kings

Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir.

Players on the bench: Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Harbhajan Singh, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar

Player to watch out for – Imran Tahir

The veteran spinner from South Africa have been sensational throughout this season. He has taken 15 wickets from 9 games at an average of 13 so far, and will once again look to cause plenty of problems for the RCB batsmen.