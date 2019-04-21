IPL 2019, RCB vs CSK: One brave change Bangalore can make for today's game

Royal Challengers Bangalore ( Image Courtesy:BCCI/IPLT20.com )

RCB got off to a horrible start to the season as they lost each of their first six matches of the season. This was the joint worst start to an IPL campaign by any franchise. RCB has won two of their last three matches but they are still in a poor position. The Virat Kohli's men need to win each of their last five matches to have any chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

They will host league leaders Chennai Super Kings. The defending champions are in great form and it would not be easy for RCB to get a positive result against them. To get a good result against a team like CSK, the men from Bangalore would have to get their playing XI spot on.

They need to take some brave calls, and one of them can be to drop Pawan Negi from the team. The all-rounder has failed with both and ball this season. With the ball in hand, he did well in just one match against Kolkata Knight Riders where he picked two wickets. Apart from that, he has made no impact with the ball.

His record with the bat has been even worse as he is yet to score a single run this season. The left-handed batsman has played just three balls in two innings this season and has got out for a duck on both occasions. Someone like a Washington Sundar can be a great replacement for the all-rounder.

The youngster has not played a single match this season but he has a lot of talent. Last season, he was poor with the ball but he scored runs at a strike rate of 175. The 19-year-old deserves a chance to prove himself at the IPL level as he can a great asset to the team.

RCB need a miracle to qualify for the playoffs and they can't afford to even get a single decision wrong.