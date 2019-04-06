×
IPL 2019, Match 20, RCB vs DC Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?

CricWiz
ANALYST
Feature
51   //    06 Apr 2019, 09:15 IST

Iyer or Kohli - who will have the last laugh? (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)
Iyer or Kohli - who will have the last laugh? (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will face off in Match 20 of IPL 2019 at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium, in what will be a crucial game for both the teams. While RCB have remained winless in the season so far, Delhi Capitals have lost a couple of matches that they probably should have won.

Both RCB and DC find themselves in the bottom half of the IPL points table - with RCB being dead last - and would be desperate for a turnaround in their fortunes.

RCB almost broke the shackles against Kolkata Knight Riders, but Andre Russell snatched victory from the jaws of defeat. With five back-to-back defeats, RCB are in dire straits and Virat Kohli seems to be at his wits' end. 

Delhi Capitals will also know that a couple more defeats will make things extremely difficult for them as they try to make the playoffs.

Things RCB need to improve

Virat Kohli returned to form with a knock of 84 against KKR. With AB de Villiers already in good nick and Parthiv Patel contributing regularly at the top, RCB's batting is slowly finding stability.

It's their bowling that needs to step up. They have conceded plenty of runs at the death, and don't appear to have any clue how to stop the bleeding.

Also, the poor form of the overseas players, apart from De Villiers, has cost RCB dearly. The likes of Tim Southee, Marcus Stoinis and Moeen Ali will need to bring their A game if RCB are to arrest their slide.

Things DC need to improve

There is no specific department where the Capitals need to improve, but they are still searching for a complete team performance.

Shikhar Dhawan has given steady starts to the team but he needs to be a little more aggressive, especially in the powerplay. Colin Ingram has failed to take his team over the line and he might be dropped from the side for the crucial encounter.

Also, Rishabh Pant needs to take some more responsibility. He has played reckless shots at crucial junctures of matches to regularly throw away his wicket, which has cost Delhi dearly.

Who will win the match?

Even though both the teams are low on confidence, Delhi Capitals looks a more settled side at the moment. If they can sort out a couple of minor issues they can trump RCB, who are clearly over-dependent on Kohli and De Villiers.

