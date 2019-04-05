IPL 2019: RCB vs KKR - 3 key battles that you cannot miss

Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik

Depleted and unmotivated side Royal Challengers Bangalore take on the Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. Both teams come into this game on the back of defeats, with the home side failing to win any of their games in the tournament so far.

Virat Kohli's men will be itching for a win as will be Dinesh Karthik's boys. This is what makes it such an equal and interesting contest.

We pick out three key battles that you cannot miss:

#1. Virat Kohli vs Lockie Ferguson

India and Royal Challengers Bangalore's captain Virat Kohli, who has been opening the innings, will be up against New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson. Ferguson is extremely quick and can crank it up to generate a good amount of bounce. Kohli, who has had a quiet IPL so far, will be looking to get back amongst the runs.

Ferguson had a decent last game, bagging one wicket for 38 runs and he will be keen to improve on that record. However, Kohli is a champion batsman and will be a tough nut to crack.

#2. AB de Villiers vs Kuldeep Yadav

The battle between Indian chinaman Kuldeep Yadav and the great AB de Villiers will be one worth watching. Yadav was good in his side's defeat to the Delhi Capitals but gave away 41 runs. He will be hoping to show up an even better performance on Friday. Negating de Villiers will be a tough test for Yadav.

De Villiers, who has had an inconsistent IPL so far, comes into this game after being foxed by Rajasthan Royals' Karnataka leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal. He will be keen to prove his critics wrong and silence the doubters. The home game on Friday gives him a good opportunity.

#3. Yuzvendra Chahal vs Andre Russell

Andre Russell is having a brilliant tournament so far. The man can certainly do no wrong and comes into this game on the back of a quick-fire 62 against the Delhi Capitals. He will be hoping to provide some entertainment for the fans in Bengaluru as well on Friday. Russell is in ominous form and it will be hard to stop him from scoring.

On Friday, Russell will be up against the diminutive Yuzvendra Chahal, who will aim to do everything in his power to stop the big Jamaican from getting a move on. Chahal was fantastic in RCB's game against the Royals and ended with figures of 2-17.

