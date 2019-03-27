×
IPL 2019, RCB vs MI: 3 moments to look forward to in the high-octane clash

Shreyas
ANALYST
Feature
219   //    27 Mar 2019, 22:37 IST

Yuvraj Singh will be the player to match out for this game. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)
Yuvraj Singh will be the player to match out for this game. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have had some time to reflect on their errors and get their game plan right, and they will want to please their home fans tomorrow by beating the Mumbai Indians, who are known for their starting troubles too. But Mumbai have had the advantage in the RCB vs MI rivalry, and their skipper Rohit Sharma too loves playing against the team.

Needless to say, Virat Kohli will have to formulate well-thought-out plans for this high-octane clash.

With both the teams having many star players who are fan favorites, there are a number of moments which we would love to see on the day of the match. Here are the top 3 moments to look forward to tomorrow:

#3 The battle between 2 overseas IPL greats

AB De Villiers couldn't get going in the match against CSK. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)
AB De Villiers couldn't get going in the match against CSK. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

The match between RCB and MI promises to showcase one of the most awaited contests of the tournament.

AB de Villiers is one of the best batsmen in the world, and he has always made a mark on the IPL with his innovations, big hitting and consistency. On the other hand, Lasith Malinga is the highest wicket-taker in IPL history and is one of the most feared bowlers in the league.

The contest between the two will be really exciting as both of them are nearing the twilight of their careers. De Villiers has already announced his retirement while Malinga is still gunning for a successful WC campaign with Sri Lanka.

#2 Yuvraj Singh's return to Bangalore, where he was a fan favorite

Yuvraj Singh is back! (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)
Yuvraj Singh is back! (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

Yuvraj Singh is one of the most loved Indian cricketers, and often strikes a chord with the fans. He was a fan favorite when he played for RCB, and the Bengaluru crowd will certainly cheer for Yuvraj even though he'll be playing for Mumbai.

He looked delightful in the opener against Delhi and will want to keep the good form going against RCB. Watching Yuvraj play at the Chinnaswamy Stadium will be a dream come true for many fans, and could also have a strong impact on the game.

#1 Battle between the two captains

Kohli and Rohit will be keen to secure the points this game
Kohli and Rohit will be keen to secure the points this game

The best moment of this match will undoubtedly be when the two captains, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, square off against each other. They're best mates in the Indian team but will be fierce rivals when they step on the IPL field.

Both Rohit and Kohli will devise tactics against each other, and will look to dominate the other with the bat. The toss will be key at the Chinnaswamy Stadium and when these come together to flip the coin, the battle between them will start.

