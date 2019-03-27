IPL 2019, RCB vs MI: One change that can strengthen each side

pramod rawat FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 436 // 27 Mar 2019, 18:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

The RCB vs MI rivalry is set to be rekindled as the two teams lock horns against each other in the seventh match of IPL 2019 at Chinnaswamy Stadium. The two teams suffered big losses in their first game of the season, and would look to open their point account tomorrow.

In the first match of the season, RCB's batting crumbled on the spinning track of the MA Chidambaram Stadium and they suffered a humiliating defeat. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians were defeated on their home soil as they were made to chase a score in excess of 200 runs, which turned out to be too big a task for Rohit Sharma's men.

In their second match of the season, both teams can look to make some changes to strengthen their lineups. RCB will look for a better performance from their batting unit whereas the Mumbai team would want a more balanced batting lineup.

Here is one player from each squad who can make a significant contribution in this fixture if selected.

RCB - Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen

South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen is an explosive middle order batsman who can light up the Chinnaswamy Stadium if he gets going. In his international T20 career, the swashbuckling batsman possesses a strike rate in excess of 145. He also has a rich experience of 66 domestic T20 matches.

Klaasen can replace Colin de Grandhomme in the lineup as the New Zealand cricketer is playing just as a batsman for RCB. It might be wise to involve Klaasen early in the tournament and give him a proper run of matches to perform.

MI - Ishan Kishan

The Jharkhand left-handed batsman, who proved his worth with a quickfire 62 in just 21 balls last season, is one change that Mumbai can consider for their upcoming match. The teenage wicket-keeper has shown the capability to make big runs and has recently hit two consecutive hundreds in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019.

Kishan has been in ominous form in the domestic circuit, and many felt it was a little harsh on him when he had to make way for the inclusion of Yuvraj Singh in the lineup.

Advertisement

For the match against RCB, Kishan can play in his usual position of two-down and Yuvraj can follow him. Ben Cutting can be excluded from the lineup as the three-time IPL champions already have plenty of options in bowling.

Kieron Pollard along with the Pandya bothers can be lined up after Yuvraj to make a formidable batting unit.

Advertisement