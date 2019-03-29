IPL 2019: RCB vs MI - World reacts as Virat Kohli fumes about Malinga no-ball

Malinga's no-ball was the biggest talking point of the game. (Picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Both Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore had suffered heavy defeats in their first match of the season. RCB folded up for just 70 in the first match of the tournament against the Chennai Super Kings. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians suffered a big defeat against the Delhi Capitals after conceding more than 200 runs.

Both the franchises needed a win in this match to put their season back on track. RCB captain Virat Kohli won the toss and invited Mumbai Indians to bat first on a pitch which looked like a batting paradise. The visitors got off to a brilliant start as both Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma made full use of the batting powerplay.

When de Kock got out Rohit was joined by Suryakumar Yadav at the crease. The two built a good partnership but both of them failed to capitalize on their good starts. Yuvraj Singh looked in great touch as he hit three sixes in a row before he tried one shot too many. Mumbai Indians suffered a collapse before Hardik Pandya scored 32 off just 14 balls to take MI score past 180.

RCB needed a good contribution from their star players in order to chase 188. After losing Moeen Ali early, Virat Kohli built a good partnership with Parthiv Patel. The Indian captain became only the second batsman to complete 5000 runs in his IPL career. Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Kohli as MI seemed to have an upper hand in the match.

Then it was time for AB de Villiers show who seemed to be in the groove tonight. But Jasprit Bumrah was up to the task as he put up a fine spectacle of death bowling. The fast bowler gave away just 20 runs in his quota of four overs taking three wickets in the process. In the end, Lasith Malinga held his nerve in the last over to take MI across the line. It emerged that Malinga had overstepped in the last ball but umpire failed to spot it. It remains to be seen how RCB and its fans will react to this.

Let us see how the world reacted to the epic encounter.

Virat Kohli: "We are playing at the IPL level and not playing club cricket. The umpires should have had their eyes open. That is a ridiculous call at the last ball. If it is a game of margins, I don't know what is happening.

They should have been more sharp and careful out there. When they were 145 for 7, we should have done better. The last few overs were brutal for us. A few more strikes apart from AB could have done the job for us. We need to be smarter at death bowling. Sure the guys will take a lot of learnings from the game.

I think the way they bowled, we can learn from their game. The onus is always on each and every member of the team. I got out at a wrong point in time. Shivam was good as well. I mean Jassi is a top-class bowler. A bit of a mistake from me to take him on at that stage. Mumbai is lucky to have him. And also Malinga. And if Jassi is in good form, it is good for India."

Rohit Sharma, winning captain: "I just got to know when we crossed the rope. These kind of things are not good for cricket, one of Bumrah's deliveries wasn't a wide. Players can't do much. Very disappointed to see that.

Anything over 180 is a good score. We know the conditions here and we got the bowlers to get the job done. We didn't panic, we kept sticking to our strengths. Middle overs are very crucial. We stuck to our plans and I think it was a great effort from the bowlers. Malinga has been the part of MI for a long time, you can always trust those guys in the back end. They bought experience into play.

We were quite brave to bowl the deliveries we bowled. Bumrah executed well and we just missed a trick in the middle with the bat. Those are the kind of things we need to remember when playing big games. We were up to the mark today. We all understand Hardik's importance in the side. Whatever happened with him, he needed that confidence. Batted well and got us those crucial runs in the end."

Jasprit Bumrah, Man of the Match: "You go ball by ball and you try to control the controllables. You try to back yourself in the situation. You don't go too far behind, I was just focussing on my plan and trying to back my strengths.

I always try to back myself in any situation and execute the plan to perfection. I have always taken care of my body."

Bharath Seervi :

Most runs for a team in IPL:



5000 Kohli - RCB

4193 Raina - CSK

3473 Dhoni - CSK

3385 Rohit - MI

3316 ABD - RCB#IPL2019 #RCBvMI — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) March 28, 2019

Akash Chopra :

It’s very rare....very very rare to see Kohli allowing the ego to sabotage his plan for the team.... #RCBvMI #Bumrah #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 28, 2019

Gaurav Kalra :

AB hasn't been dismissed by Krunal. RCB favourites now. #RCBvMI — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) March 28, 2019

Ayaz Menon :

Bumrah’s never better highlighted than this dismissal of Kohli who was going great guns: sharp short delivery surprising the batsman with pace and bounce — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 28, 2019

Umang Pabari :

Overseas players to score 4,000-plus IPL runs:



David Warner

Chris Gayle

AB de Villiers #RCBvMI — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) March 28, 2019

Jatin Sapru :

That’s the tweet I referred to .. Good one Godman 🙌🏻 https://t.co/FlDMBI8Xb1 — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) March 28, 2019

Dean Jones :

✔️ I am a huge fan! 👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/yGGvDlXLW7 — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) March 28, 2019

Sambit Pal :

Five runs in the 19th with ABD batting. Bumrah has to be the man of the match in this game. #RCBvMI — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) March 28, 2019

Michael Vaughan :

In an era of so much technology and with so much at stake NO BALLS should never ever be missed .... #JustSaying #IPL2019 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 28, 2019

