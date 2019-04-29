IPL 2019, RCB vs RR: Head-to-head record, probable XI and players to watch out for

Yuzvendra Chahal (Image courtesy:iplt20.com)

On 30th April, the Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on the Rajasthan Royals for the second time in IPL 2019, this time in Bengaluru. RR have five wins from 12 games and are currently seventh in the IPL points table, while RCB are rock-bottom with just four wins from 12 matches.

After three consecutive wins, the Royal Challengers endured a 16-run defeat against the Delhi Capitals on Sunday. On the other hand, the Rajasthan Royals will head into the game on the back of consecutive wins against the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Sun Risers Hyderbad.

Head-to-head record

These two teams have come against each other 20 times in the past. RR have emerged victorious in 10 games, while the Royal Challengers have won eight times; two games have ended in no result.

RR won the match by seven wickets when these two team met earlier in the season in Jaipur.

Probable XI – Rajasthan Royals

Ajinkya Rahane, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson (WK), Steve Smith (C), Ashton Turner, Riyan Parag ,Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas,

Players on the bench: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Krishnappa Gowtham, Rahul Tripathi, Prashant Chopra, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Shashank Singh, Shubham Ranjane, Mahipal Lomror, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jofra Archer, Sudhesan Midhun, Ish Sodhi

Player to watch out for – Sanju Samson

With 309 runs from 10 matches, the elegant right-hander from Kerala will be the key player to watch out for the Rajasthan Royals. He became the first centurion of IPL 2019 when he smashed a 55-ball 102 against SRH.

Probable XI – Royal Challengers Bangalore

Parthiv Patel (WK), Virat Kohli (C), AB De Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Heinrich Klassen, Shivam Dube,Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Wahington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav

Players on the bench: Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Colin de Grandhomme, Himmat Singh,Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Milind Kumar, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Mohammed Siraj

Player to watch out for – AB De Villiers

With 431 runs from 11 games, the South African batsman is enjoying another great year in the IPL. RCB will expect him to perform against RR to mend their broken ego.