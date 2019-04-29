IPL 2019, Match 49, RCB vs RR: Match preview and key stats

Rajasthan Royals (image credits: iplt20.com)

The 49th match of IPL 2019 will be played on 30th April at 8 PM IST between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Rajasthan Royals at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore.

RCB have won four matches and lost eight so far this season and are at the bottom of the IPL points table. On the other hand, RR are at seventh place, having won five games and lost seven.

Ahead of their meeting tomorrow, let's take a look at the head-to-head stats between the two franchises and the probable playing XIs for the match.

Head-to-head record

The RCB vs RR rivalry has seen 21 matches being played so far. RR have won 10 of those games, while RCB have managed to win 9, with two matches ending in no result. Overall, RR have won the title once while RCB have never managed to win it even once despite reaching three finals.

This is the second encounter between these two teams in this season, with RCB winning the first one by 8 wickets.

Probable XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Heinrich Klaasen

RCB are likely to stick with the same team which lost to DC on Sunday. This means Heinrich Klaasen will get one more chance despite his poor performance.

Probable XI: Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Marcus Stoinis, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav.

Rajasthan Royals

Liam Livingstone

For RR, Liam Livingstone scored an impressive 44 runs from 26 balls against SRH. Their bowling department also performed very well. There is no reason to change the combination which defeated SRH on Saturday.

Probable XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Liam Livingstone, Ashton Turner, Riyan Parag, Stuart Binny, Oshane Thomas, Jaydev Unadkat, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron.

Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Parthiv Patel, Navdeep Saini, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Akshdeep Nath, Kulwant Khejroliya, Heinrich Klaasen, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prayas Ray Barman, Colin de Grandhomme, Shimron Hetmyer, Mohammed Siraj, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Milind Kumar, Marcus Stoinis.

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Steven Smith, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aryaman Birla, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Stuart Binny, Sanju Samson, Shashank Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror, S Midhun, Jos Buttler, Prashant Chopra, Liam Livingstone, Manan Vohra, Shubham Ranjane, Ashton Turner, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Ish Sodhi.