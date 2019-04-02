IPL 2019: RCB vs RR - One player from each team who holds the key to his team's success

Which of these two captains will get their maiden win tonight?

It hasn't been an ideal start for either of the teams. It has been only disappointments for them this season. They have lost close matches and sometimes the fault hasn't been theirs and the sad part about this match is that even after playing their fourth match this season, one of these two teams will remain winless and both teams will be really praying it isn't them.

The 14th match of this year's IPL will be one that will keep RCB and RR fans up till midnight to see who gets the first win. Both teams would like to make some changes in their team and would want their star players to perform.

RCB need to get in a good death bowler perhaps Tim Southee in and replace some big names with some performing players. RR meanwhile look mostly settled except that they need a finisher. They might be tempted to get Ashton Turner in the XI but that will disrupt their balance of the four foreign players.

In any case, there are a few players who will be holding the key to their team's success and their success will decide how the team fares. Here is one key player from each team who could hand his team a win:-

Rajasthan Royal: Steven Smith

Smith needs to perform to get into the Aussie WC team

Steve Smith's return, unlike his deputy, hasn't had a fairytale feel to it in the IPL. He has been getting his starts but has been converting them into good scores. He hasn't looked in the best frame of mind and you could tell by just looking at him that there is something concerning him.

However, he would want to put all that aside and give a good performance for his team on the 2nd of April. With his skipper not being in the best of forms, he would like to take over the role of the anchor and finish the game for his team.

He can form extraordinary partnerships with his teammates and he will be looking to get his team over the line. Smith's performance is crucial for RR because he bats at a position from where he controls the game.

With players like Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, and Ben Stokes looking to smash the ball, he could anchor his team and make a statement to all his critics. His scores for 28 and 20 haven't been impactful for his team and he will be hungry for runs and will want to put up a good show.

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Virat Kohli

We haven't seen this man so dejected ever.

A true champion always fights back after falling down and this hurt tiger will be looking to go all guns blazing against the Royals. Virat Kohli hasn't had the best IPL campaign this season and hasn't made the best decisions but he has always given his 100% and he will be doing the same even in his 4th match of this edition of the league and he will bounce back and hand his team a win.

He hasn't been amongst the runs but he will look to lead his team from the front. He controls the game from the position he bats and his stats show how skilled a player he is.

Kohli has left no record untouched but his past performance against RR hasn't been too encouraging either. He will look to move on from the past three matches and come to the match with a fresh state of mind and prove it to his critics that there is a reason he is the best in the world and that is because of his ability to bounce back after failures.

It is expected to be a cracker of a contest and it will be interesting to see which team remains at the bottom of the table after the match.

