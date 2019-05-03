×
IPL 2019, RCB vs SRH: Ground stats, head-to-head record, key players and probable XI

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Preview
189   //    03 May 2019, 17:47 IST

Virat Kohli will be hoping to end this miserable campaign on a winning note (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)
Virat Kohli will be hoping to end this miserable campaign on a winning note (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

In the 54th fixture of IPL 2019, we will witness Royal Challengers Bangalore taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last league game. Virat Kohli and Co will look to end their miserable season on a high while the Sunrisers will be desperate to perform well in this must-win game.

The last time these two teams met, SRH thrashed RCB by a massive 118-run margin.

RCB have had a forgettable season under Kohli's leadership. The hosts became the first team in the IPL history to lose 100 games, and in the process were eliminated from the playoff race.

With just four wins in their 13 outings, RCB are languishing at the bottom of the points table. Their previous match, against Rajasthan Royals, was abandoned due to rain, but Kohli would be hoping to finish his miserable campaign on a winning note when they host the Sunrisers tomorrow.

On the other hand, SRH seemed to have brought their campaign back on track after a few sloppy performances, but suffered defeat against Mumbai Indians in their last game. The visitors will be determined to perform well in this must-win match and keep their playoff hopes alive.

After the departures of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, SRH lack firepower at the top of their batting lineup. Apart from Manish Pandey, no other batsman has been in good nick, which was quite evident in the game against Mumbai. Captain Kane Williamson would be hoping to get out of his poor form and help his side seal the final playoff berth.

Match details

Date: Saturday, 4 May 2019

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

League: Indian Premier League

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Head-to-Head record

Total Played: 14

RCB Won: 5

SRH Won: 8

N/R: 1

Venue Stats (IPL)

Total Matches: 54

Matches won batting first: 20

Matches won bowling first: 32

Average 1st Inns score: 170

Average 2nd Inns score: 150

Highest total recorded: 263/5 (20 Ov) by RCB vs PWI

Lowest total recorded: 82/10 (15.1 Ov) by RCB vs KKR

Highest score chased: 207/5 (19.4 Ov) by CSK vs RCB

Lowest score defended: 106/2 (8 Ov) by RCB vs CSK 

Team news

Royal Challengers Bangalore

- Colin de Grandhomme is expected to feature in the starting lineup against Hyderabad, replacing Marcus Stoinis.

- Shimron Hetmyer could also come in, replacing Heinrich Klaasen.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Yusuf Pathan or Deepak Hooda might join the starting lineup in place of Abhishek Sharma.

Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Tim Southee, Virat Kohli (c), Umesh Yadav, Moeen Ali, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Akshdeep Nath, Milind Kumar, Marcus Stoinis, Navdeep Saini, Shimron Hetmyer, Heinrich Klaasen, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Kulwant Khejroliya, Devdutt Padikkal, Prayas Barman

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kane Williamson (c), Rashid Khan, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jonny Bairstow, Abhishek Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, David Warner, Billy Stanlake, Deepak Hooda, Ricky Bhui, Shakib Al Hasan, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, Shahbaz Nadeem

Key players

Royal Challengers Bangalore

- Virat Kohli

- AB de Villiers

- Yuzvendra Chahal

Sunrisers Hyderabad

- Martin Guptill

- Manish Pandey

- Rashid Khan

Probable playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen / Shimron Hetmyer, Pawan Negi, Kulwant Khejroliya, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Nabi, Abhishek Sharma / Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma


