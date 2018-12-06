IPL Auction: Replacement announced for veteran auctioneer Richard Madley

Richard Madley has been conducting the Auction from the very first season

The Auction for the 2019 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to take place on December 18 in Jaipur. The preparations for the mega event have begun as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have announced the number of players available for the auctions along with the breakdown for each country.

Aside from that announcement, another major change pertains to the auctioneer. Richard Madley, who has been the auctioneer for IPL since the very beginning, won't be conduct the Auction this time around.

Madley is associated with some of the biggest T20 cricket leagues all around the world. Due to unspecified reasons, he will not be able to become a part of the 2019 IPL Auction. His replacement has been announced.

Hugh Edmeades, who is an independent fine art, classic car and charity auctioneer, will take over from Madley. He possesses a massive experience of over 30 years in this field. This information was released to the media on the official website of the IPL.

Sorry not to be conducting #IPL2019 auction .

It’s been an honour and a privilege to have been part of #IPL from the start.

Will miss my many friends and followers in #India and beyond.

Thank you 🙏 for the welcome you have always shown .

The Hammerman — Richard Madley (@iplauctioneer) December 5, 2018

This information was given through the official Twitter handle of Richard Madley where he expressed his disappointment for not being able to be part of this year's auctions. His tweet read: "Sorry not to be conducting #IPL2019 auction. It’s been an honour and a privilege to have been part of #IPL from the start. Will miss my many friends and followers in #India and beyond. Thank you for the welcome you have always shown. The Hammerman."

As evidenced by the responses to the tweet, the IPL fans have already started missing him for the upcoming auctions. The availability of Richard Madley for the next season is still not confirmed by the BCCI and his participation still lies in the grey area.

Another announcement was made regarding the availability of players in this year's Auction. Out of the 1003 listed players, 800 are uncapped (762 Indian) and a total of 232 are from overseas. The franchises have to submit their shortlisted players on or before the 10th.

