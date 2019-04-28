×
IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore probable playing XI against Delhi Capitals 

Sahil Jain
ANALYST
Preview
1.65K   //    28 Apr 2019, 09:51 IST

Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI
Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI

After losing six games in a row, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have somewhat turned their season around. They have won four out of their last five games and things finally seem to be falling in place for the Virat Kohli-led side. They have found ways to emerge victorious and they seem to be in a good space.

However, every game is a do or die for them. They need to win every game to remain in contention for the playoffs. They have a couple of home games to finish the league stages but before that, they face Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Feroz Shah Kotla. The pitch here has been pretty unpredictable and hence, it could dictate how the teams could line-up. Moreover, Moeen Ali has flown back home to prepare for the upcoming international assignments against Ireland and Pakistan before the all-important World Cup.

Thus, let’s take a look at the probable XI for RCB for their game against DC who are just one win away from sealing a playoff berth.


Parthiv Patel has been a revelation for RCB this season. He’s stepped up really well and has taken responsibility in the powerplay. He’s batted beautifully at the top and has taken a bit of pressure off the other star players. He’s gone hard in the powerplay and has given RCB some solid starts in the last few games. Feroz Shah Kotla is Virat Kohli’s home ground, and he will want to treat the spectators with a special innings. After that hundred against KKR, it’s a little unlike Kohli to go through two failures in a row.

AB de Villiers has been RCB’s top run-getter this season. In his last four innings, he’s struck three half-centuries and has looked in fabulous touch. With Moeen Ali not available for the rest of the season, Shimron Hetmyer may get a look in. The hard-hitting West Indian left-hander spent quite a bit of time in the nets in the lead up to this game. He’s had a season to forget so far with 15 runs in four innings. However, he will be hoping for a turnaround if he gets another go.

Marcus Stoinis has a couple of games left with the RCB this season before he flies off to Australia to prepare for the World Cup. He has donned the finisher’s role and has done well. Meanwhile, he hasn’t bowled a lot (just over 13 overs in five innings, picking up two wickets). Shivam Dube was one player who made a lot of noise before the start of the season. However, after a couple of failures he has found himself on the bench. The departure of Moeen Ali could well be a blessing in disguise for the all-rounder who might get another opportunity.

Washington Sundar was finally off the bench as he replaced Pawan Negi. He didn’t get to bat and he was carted around by Nicholas Pooran for three sixes in one over. But RCB will likely stick with the off-spinner given the nature of the surface at the Ferozshah Kotla.

Dale Steyn has been ruled out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury. Hence, Tim Southee is likely to continue in the XI despite not being at his best. He has picked up just one wicket in three games and has been very expensive. Navdeep Saini is the only fast bowler in the RCB camp who has played 10 games this season. He’s run in, bowled quick and hit the bat hard, impressing a lot of people.

Umesh Yadav has bowled decently in the last couple of games. He has been trusted with the death overs as well. Yuzvendra Chahal is RCB’s highest wicket-taker this season. He’s bowled really well and he continues to be one of the biggest threats to the opposition.

Tags:
IPL 2019 Delhi Capitals (IPL) Royal Challengers Bangalore
