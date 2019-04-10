IPL 2019, Match 25, RR vs CSK: Head-to-head stats and probable playing XI

The 25th match of IPL 2019 will be played on 11 April at 8 PM IST, between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

RR are currently placed at 7th position on the IPL points table, having won just one match and lost four. CSK on the other hand are the table toppers with five wins and just one loss.

This is the second encounter between these two teams this season. When they met in Chennai, CSK won the match by eight runs.

Ahead of the encounter, let's take a look at the head-to-head stats between the two sides and the probable playing XIs for the match.

Head-to-head record

The RR vs CSK rivalry has seen 21 matches being played so far. CSK have won 13 of those games while RR have managed to win the remaining eight.

Overall, CSK have won the title thrice while RR have won it once, in the very first season.

When these two teams met each other last season, they both managed to win one match each. In 2018, CSK were the winners while RR finished at the 4th position.

Probable XI

Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson (image credits: BCCI/iplt20.com)

If Sanju Samson is declared fit to play, he will replace Prashant Chopra. Another change expected is Varun Aaron replacing Sudhesan Midhun, who had a poor outing against KKR on Sunday.

Advertisement

Probable XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Jos Buttler, Steven Smith, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson / Prashant Chopra, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Varun Aaron / Sudhesan Midhun, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni.

Chennai Super Kings

Shardul Thakur (image credits: BCCI/iplt20.com)

CSK will likely stick to the same squad which defeated KKR on Tuesday, unless they decide to go with an extra pace option. In that case, Harbhajan Singh will be replaced by Shardul Thakur.

Probable XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Scott Kuggeleijn, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh / Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir.

Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Steven Smith, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aryaman Birla, Rahul Tripathi, Stuart Binny, Mahipal Lomror, Jaydev Unadkat, S Midhun, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Prashant Chopra, Sanju Samson, Shashank Singh, Riyan Parag, Liam Livingstone, Manan Vohra, Shubham Ranjane, Ashton Turner, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Ish Sodhi.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Shane Watson, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Billings, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Dhruv Shorey, Faf du Plessis, Kedar Jadhav, Murali Vijay, Monu Kumar, Karn Sharma, N Jagadeesan, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Lungisani Ngidi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mohit Sharma, David Willey

Advertisement