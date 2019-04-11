×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: Opinion - One brave change Rajasthan Royals should make for today's game

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Feature
941   //    11 Apr 2019, 13:08 IST


Ben Stokes - ( Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.com
Ben Stokes - ( Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.com

The dominant Chennai Super Kings will take on a struggling Rajasthan Royals at Jaipur in today's clash of this IPL season. Rajasthan, having lost the game against Chennai on their home ground earlier, will be looking for a turnaround. Ajinkya Rahane's team almost won the game in the last encounter, but a brilliant last over from veteran Dwayne Bravo ensured that Chennai defended the tricky target.

It's a crucial game for the Jaipur based franchise, as they have managed to win only one game in this season and lost four. So to stay in the playoffs' race, they must win today's encounter. Jaipur is usually the fortress of Rajasthan Royals, but they are not having a great outing this season, as they've lost two of their three games at home.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings continue to dominate the IPL as they did in the past. They are now sitting at the top of the table after winning five of the last six games. The only loss came against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede stadium. The last time Chennai beat Rajasthan was way back in 2012, and they would love to reverse that record. They would also like to keep the winning momentum.

The Chennai Super Kings XI squad is almost settled. Hence, they are likely to go with the same playing XI. However, the Rajasthan Royals are still figuring out their best playing XI.

The Royals could try one brave move for today's game by bringing in Ashton Turner instead of Ben Stokes.

The England all-rounder has played only one notable inning this season and he's been expensive with the ball as well. Although, this does hamper the balance of the Rajasthan Royals side. Ashton Turner who is on the bench could be the best bet to try in today's game. The Australian all-rounder is fresh and in great hitting form from the India ODI series. He also had a decent outing in Big Bash League for the Perth Scorchers.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals Murali Vijay Ambati Rayudu
BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
IPL 2019: 3 changes Rajasthan Royals should make in the next game
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings' probable playing XI against Rajasthan Royals
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - Match Preview
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 players who can open the innings for Rajasthan Royals
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings defeat Rajasthan Royals by 8 runs to register 3rd successive win 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals' probable playing XI against Chennai Super Kings
RELATED STORY
Cricket opinion: Should a batsman be declared out if the bails just light up and don't get dislodged?
RELATED STORY
First ever IPL XI of Rajasthan Royals - where are they now?
RELATED STORY
IPL Match Stats: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings at Sawai Mansingh Stadium
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Twitter hails 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni as Chennai beat Rajasthan by 8 runs
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DC 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DC VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DC 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar
MI 176/7 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 177/2 (18.4 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar
KKR 185/8 & 7/1 (1.0 ov)
DC 185/6 & 10/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (Delhi Capitals won the one-over eliminator)
KKR VS DC live score
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar
SRH 231/2 (20.0 ov)
RCB 113/10 (19.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar
CSK 175/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs
CSK VS RR live score
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr
KXIP 166/9 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/10 (19.2 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr
RCB 158/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 164/3 (19.5 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
RCB VS RR live score
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr
MI 170/5 (20.0 ov)
CSK 133/8 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 37 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr
DC 129/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 131/5 (18.3 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
DC VS SRH live score
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr
RCB 205/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 206/5 (19.1 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wickets
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr
CSK 160/3 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 138/5 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 22 runs
CSK VS KXIP live score
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr
MI 136/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 96/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS SRH live score
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr
RCB 149/8 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/6 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 4 wickets
RCB VS DC live score
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr
RR 139/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 140/2 (13.5 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 8 wickets
RR VS KKR live score
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr
SRH 150/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 151/4 (19.5 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KXIP live score
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr
KKR 108/9 (20.0 ov)
CSK 111/3 (17.2 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 24 | Yesterday
KXIP 197/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 198/7 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 3 wickets
KXIP VS MI live score
Match 25 | Today, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English MCC University Matches
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us