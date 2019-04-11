IPL 2019: Opinion - One brave change Rajasthan Royals should make for today's game

The dominant Chennai Super Kings will take on a struggling Rajasthan Royals at Jaipur in today's clash of this IPL season. Rajasthan, having lost the game against Chennai on their home ground earlier, will be looking for a turnaround. Ajinkya Rahane's team almost won the game in the last encounter, but a brilliant last over from veteran Dwayne Bravo ensured that Chennai defended the tricky target.

It's a crucial game for the Jaipur based franchise, as they have managed to win only one game in this season and lost four. So to stay in the playoffs' race, they must win today's encounter. Jaipur is usually the fortress of Rajasthan Royals, but they are not having a great outing this season, as they've lost two of their three games at home.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings continue to dominate the IPL as they did in the past. They are now sitting at the top of the table after winning five of the last six games. The only loss came against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede stadium. The last time Chennai beat Rajasthan was way back in 2012, and they would love to reverse that record. They would also like to keep the winning momentum.

The Chennai Super Kings XI squad is almost settled. Hence, they are likely to go with the same playing XI. However, the Rajasthan Royals are still figuring out their best playing XI.

The Royals could try one brave move for today's game by bringing in Ashton Turner instead of Ben Stokes.

The England all-rounder has played only one notable inning this season and he's been expensive with the ball as well. Although, this does hamper the balance of the Rajasthan Royals side. Ashton Turner who is on the bench could be the best bet to try in today's game. The Australian all-rounder is fresh and in great hitting form from the India ODI series. He also had a decent outing in Big Bash League for the Perth Scorchers.

