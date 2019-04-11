IPL 2019: RR vs CSK - Why RR will win the match

CSK and RR are all set to battle at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium (Picture Courtesy - IPLT20/BCCI)

Chennai Super Kings have once again shown why they are the best team in the history of Indian Premier League. They have secured the top position on the table by beating the other top-class teams of IPL in 2019. One of the main reasons behind this is their cool captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Rajasthan Royals are trying hard to rise in the points table of this year's IPL. Currently, they are at the 7th position on the table with just 1 win out of 5 matches. However, individually all the players of the pink franchise are performing well. Their key players like Jos Buttler, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, and Steve Smith have performed well in IPL so far. But, the only problem is that they have not fired in unison.

The batting department has played well in the initial part of their innings but it is the finishers who have failed miserably for RR this year. If you look at Ben Stokes' innings in the previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders, you will come to know of the terrible form he is going through.

The one solid reason why RR can win tonight's game is their spin weapon Shreyas Gopal.

Shreyas Gopal (Picture Courtesy - IPLT20/ BCCI)

Gopal will be the main man if RR have to win their battle against CSK tonight. Shreyas has been in top form in this year's IPL. He had stunned the whole cricket universe with his performance against RCB when he picked the wickets of the opposition's top 3 batsmen. Even in the match against Kolkata, he was amongst the wickets. If Ajinkya Rahane introduces him early in the attack, he can turn the game in RR's favor.

CSK's main batsman MS Dhoni has struggled against leg-spin and Gopal can trouble him a lot on Sawai Mansingh Stadium's wicket.

He would be the main go-to bowler for Ajinkya Rahane in tonight's match. CSK's batting line-up has failed to click and if the top order fails once again, Gopal can run through their middle order.

Referring to RR's batting line-up, Jos Buttler and Steve Smith have been in good flow but they have struggled to score runs quickly. They must improve their strike rate in order to help RR gain an upper hand.

When the two sides last clashed at this venue, RR had conquered Dhoni's men and I expect them to deliver the goods today as well.

