IPL 2019: RR vs KXIP – Predicted Overseas players for Kings XI Punjab

Kings XI Punjab

Kings XI Punjab had started really well last season as they won five out of their first seven games. However, they lost their form during the latter half of the season as they just won a single game in the next seven. As a result, they ended their season on the seventh place and had another disappointing season. Before the auctions for IPL 2019, they let go of many players and even changed their head coach to Mike Hesson.

There are many new faces in their team as they spent a lot of money on some of the youngsters like Sam Curran, Nicholas Pooran Prabhsimran Singh and Varun Chakravarthy. It would be interesting to see as to how many of these players get a place in the first XI regularly.

The Ravi Ashwin led team has their openers and the spin department sorted but their middle-order looks a bit weak. It seems as if they lack a bit of firepower in that middle-order. They have some good Indian pacers in Ankit Rajpoot and Mohammed Shami.

KXIP start their 2019 campaign against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. RR has most of their overseas players sorted but you can’t say the same about KXIP. So, let’s have a look at the four overseas players that might play for KXIP in their opening match.

#4. Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Mujeeb Ur Rahman was by far the best spinner for KXIP last year. In the eleven games which he played, he picked up 14 wickets at an average of 20.64. His economy rate was just under seven which is phenomenal in the IPL. He was troubling all the batsmen with his variations.

The wrist spinner even got the wicket of Virat Kohli bowled through the gate as he failed to read Rahman’s googly. He is a really smart bowler and knows when to use which variation. In the last 8-10 months, Mujeeb has become even more dangerous. He opens the bowling for Afghanistan and tries to restrict the opposition in the powerplay.

Mujeeb is one of the best spinners in this format right now. There is no doubt that when Ashwin and the team management sit to pick the team for the first game, his name will be there on that list.

