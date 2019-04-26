IPL 2019, RR vs SRH: Venue stats, key players and predicted XI

Rashid Khan led SRH to victory when both these teams met last time (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Rajasthan Royals are all set to host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sawai Mansingh stadium in the 45th fixture of IPL 2019. The hosts will look to carry on their winning momentum while the Orange Army have to win most of their remaining games to secure a playoff berth.

These two teams will square off for the second time this season. In the first match at Hyderabad, the Sunrisers emerged victorious by five wickets.

Rajasthan Royals have had a patchy tournament so far this season with a string of ordinary performances. Steven Smith was appointed as their new leader to rejig their campaign, and with two wins in their last three games, the plan seems to be working for the hosts.

However, RR have registered just four victories in 11 fixtures this season, and are languishing at the second last spot in the points table. A playoff spot looks unlikely at this stage.

Riyan Parag played an excellent knock under pressure against KKR to take the pink outfit over the line. They would need more of the same just to stay alive in the tournament.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad have played some good cricket in this campaign. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow are still ruling the batting charts with 574 and 445 runs respectively, but the departure of Bairstow will hurt them.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are precariously holding on to the fourth spot in the points table, with only a handful of games remaining in the league phase. Manish Pandey’s terrific knock went in vain in the last game, but his performance might signal an end to the middle-order batting woes of the team.

Match details

Date: Saturday, 27 April 2019

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium

League: Indian Premier League

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Venue Stats (IPL)

Matches won batting first: 15

Matches won bowling first: 27

Average 1st Inns score: 157

Average 2nd Inns score: 143

Highest total recorded: 197/5 (19.4 Ov) by RR vs DCG

Lowest total recorded: 92/10 (18.2 Ov) by MI vs RR

Highest score chased: 197/5 (19.4 Ov) by RR vs DCG

Lowest score defended: 151/7 (20 Ov) by SRH vs RR

Head-to-head record

Total: 10

Rajasthan Royals: 4

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 6

Team news

Rajasthan Royals

- Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer will not be available as they have left for national duty.

- Liam Livingstone and Ashton Turner might return to the starting lineup to replace the duo.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

- Jonny Bairstow will miss the remaining matches, with Wriddhiman Saha to replace him behind the stumps.

- Kane Williamson is set to return for this exciting fixture.

Squads

Rajasthan Royals

Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson (wk), Steven Smith (c), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Prashant Chopra, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shubham Ranjane, Mahipal Lomror, Ish Sodhi, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Sudhesan Midhun

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kane Williamson (c), Rashid Khan, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, David Warner, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jonny Bairstow, Billy Stanlake, Sandeep Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Deepak Hooda, Ricky Bhui, Shakib Al Hasan, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, Abhishek Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, Shahbaz Nadeem

Key players

Rajasthan Royals

- Sanju Samson

- Riyan Parag

- Shreyas Gopal

Sunrisers Hyderabad

- David Warner

- Manish Pandey

- Rashid Khan

Probable playing XI

Rajasthan Royals

Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Liam Livingstone, Ashton Turner, Riyan Parag, Stuart Binny, Oshane Thomas, Jaydev Unadkat, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Shakib Al Hasan, Deepak Hooda / Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma